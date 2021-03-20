UGASports - The Daily Recap: Early-enrollees still need to add strength

Here is the March 20 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Strength training needed

With this being the first week of spring practice, head coach Kirby Smart wanted to remind everyone that most of the 16 early-enrollees still have a long way to go before they are in position to crack the two-deep.

It has nothing to do with how they project into the future, of course.

It’s just at this stage, most of these youngsters aren’t as strong as they need to be to compete with the veterans who have gone through the rigors of a collegiate strength and conditioning program.

“The biggest discrepancy in our mid-year enrollees and our young players is usually strength and point of attack. They’re just not strong,” Smart said. “I’m not going to call names, but we have a lot of guys out there who are mid-year enrollees that may be talented enough, but they’re not ready to take on a Justin Shaffer or a Jamaree Salyer or a George Pickens or whoever it is—a Jordan Davis. They’re just not ready for it. They’re not going to be able to walk out there and be able to do that.”

‘Are you ready to come home?’

After receiver Evan Stewart (Liberty/Frisco, Texas) decommitted from Texas, Georgia was among the numerous schools to reach out. And in the process, receivers coach Cortez Hankton made an interesting pitch to Stewart.

"Really, to be straightforward, his words were, 'Are you ready to come home?,'" Stewart said. "I was like, 'It's not going to be that easy. I still need to see everything.' So, yeah. I'm not from Georgia, but I go down there a lot. I have a bunch of family down there."

Stewart said Hankton has been consistent with his recruitment and noted the UGA assistant was upset about his prior commitment to Texas. When Stewart backed off his pledge, Hankton let him know how he felt about that as well.

"He was happy. He was so happy," Stewart said.

Baseball: Stricklin tests positive for Covid-19

Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin is not coaching this weekend against Tennessee after testing positive for Covid-19. Stricklin is presently in isolation.

Associate head coach Scott Daeley is filling in while Stricklin sits out.

A beautiful day in the neighborhood