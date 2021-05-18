The Daily Recap: Development is key for Maryland edge rusher

Here is the May 18 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Dennis-Sutton wants ‘development’ in college

Dani Dennis-Sutton (McDonogh/Owings Mills, Md.) noticed how outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari developed at Georgia before emerging into a second-round draft pick last month. Seeing Ojulari’s rise is something that has the young edge rusher interested in Georgia, which made his final three along with Alabama and Penn State.

“Development is really important. At the end of the day, getting drafted is my goal," Dennis-Sutton said. "When you see guys do things you want to do, it makes your goals seem more like a reality. That’s the biggest thing."

Dennis-Sutton gave credit to defensive coordinator Dan Lanning for Ojulari’s development and believes he could turn into the same kind of player if he ends up with the Bulldogs.

“Coach Dan Lanning, the outside linebackers coach there at Georgia, is a great guy. He’s a family guy, and I definitely feel the family atmosphere every time I talk to him," Dennis-Sutton said. "He checks up on me and my family, so he’s definitely a guy who’s a real coach."

Busy summer for Greene

Receiver Andre Greene Jr. (St. Christopher’s/Richmond, Va.) said he’s hearing a lot from North Carolina, Georgia, Clemson, LSU, Oklahoma and Michigan. Of those schools, he has official visits lined up with Georgia (June 11) and North Carolina (June 18).

As for Georgia, the coaching staff is doing its part to connect with the young wideout.

“Coach (Cortez) Hankton and coach (Kirby) Smart, I love talking to them,” Greene said. “The relationship has been great ever since they offered me. I like coach (Todd) Monken too, the offensive coordinator.”

Adam Friedman wrote that this summer should help sort out some things for the four-star prospect.

“Greene hasn’t been able to really visit schools yet but he will get his fill in June,” Friedman wrote. “North Carolina, Georgia, and Notre Dame will get official visits in the next two months and each of them have done a good job laying the groundwork ahead of time. Greene is also expected to take a number of unofficial visits to a number of schools in June. Keep an eye on which visits Greene actually takes this summer. Those visits will be good indicators when his commitment is around the corner.”

Listen: Butler talks name, image, likeness

Former UGA punter Drew Butler joined Dayne Young to do a deep dive into upcoming college football changes regarding name, image, and likeness. With NIL laws in place and active this summer, Butler shared how his job at Icon Source will help players manage their endorsement contracts and profiles. He detailed how he thinks NIL will impact college football and shared his take on the 2021 Georgia Bulldogs.