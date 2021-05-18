The Daily Recap: Development is key for Maryland edge rusher
Here is the May 18 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
Dennis-Sutton wants ‘development’ in college
Dani Dennis-Sutton (McDonogh/Owings Mills, Md.) noticed how outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari developed at Georgia before emerging into a second-round draft pick last month. Seeing Ojulari’s rise is something that has the young edge rusher interested in Georgia, which made his final three along with Alabama and Penn State.
“Development is really important. At the end of the day, getting drafted is my goal," Dennis-Sutton said. "When you see guys do things you want to do, it makes your goals seem more like a reality. That’s the biggest thing."
Dennis-Sutton gave credit to defensive coordinator Dan Lanning for Ojulari’s development and believes he could turn into the same kind of player if he ends up with the Bulldogs.
“Coach Dan Lanning, the outside linebackers coach there at Georgia, is a great guy. He’s a family guy, and I definitely feel the family atmosphere every time I talk to him," Dennis-Sutton said. "He checks up on me and my family, so he’s definitely a guy who’s a real coach."
Busy summer for Greene
Receiver Andre Greene Jr. (St. Christopher’s/Richmond, Va.) said he’s hearing a lot from North Carolina, Georgia, Clemson, LSU, Oklahoma and Michigan. Of those schools, he has official visits lined up with Georgia (June 11) and North Carolina (June 18).
As for Georgia, the coaching staff is doing its part to connect with the young wideout.
“Coach (Cortez) Hankton and coach (Kirby) Smart, I love talking to them,” Greene said. “The relationship has been great ever since they offered me. I like coach (Todd) Monken too, the offensive coordinator.”
Adam Friedman wrote that this summer should help sort out some things for the four-star prospect.
“Greene hasn’t been able to really visit schools yet but he will get his fill in June,” Friedman wrote. “North Carolina, Georgia, and Notre Dame will get official visits in the next two months and each of them have done a good job laying the groundwork ahead of time. Greene is also expected to take a number of unofficial visits to a number of schools in June. Keep an eye on which visits Greene actually takes this summer. Those visits will be good indicators when his commitment is around the corner.”
Listen: Butler talks name, image, likeness
Former UGA punter Drew Butler joined Dayne Young to do a deep dive into upcoming college football changes regarding name, image, and likeness. With NIL laws in place and active this summer, Butler shared how his job at Icon Source will help players manage their endorsement contracts and profiles. He detailed how he thinks NIL will impact college football and shared his take on the 2021 Georgia Bulldogs.
Three UGA teams crack Rivals’ greatest classes
This week marks the 20th year that Rivals began its recruiting rankings. To celebrate, Rivals put together its 20 greatest recruiting classes. Georgia finished with three in the top 20, all of which came in recent years.
UGA’s best occurred in 2018, when it landed eight five-star players—Tyson Campbell, Cade Mays, Jamaree Salyer, Brenton Cox, James Cook, Adam Anderson, Justin Fields and Zamir White. Of course, not every player worked out at Georgia as Mays (Tennessee), Cox (Florida) and Fields (Ohio State) transferred from the program.
The only other team to land eight five-star players in one recruiting class was USC in 2004.
Georgia’s 2020 class—led by receiver George Pickens—ranked 10th and its 2019 class—led by cornerback Kelee Ringo—finished 12th. Those two classes followed the 2018 one by ranking first in the nation in that particular year.
The only class to beat Georgia’s 2018 haul was Alabama’s recruiting class of 2017. The Crimson Tide had seven five-star players, highlighted by running back Najee Harris and receiver Jerry Jeudy, and 19 four-star players.
Re-ranking UGA’s 2011 class
Continuing with his series, Patrick Garbin re-ranked Georgia’s recruiting class in 2011. That class featured 26 signees and was dubbed the “Dream Team.” The Bulldogs honed in on the Peach State and kept most of the top prospects in Georgia home.
The top five of this class, in order, were defensive end Ray Drew, running back Isaiah Crowell, receiver Malcolm Mitchell, defensive back Damian Swann and tight end Jay Rome.
Of this group, only Drew and Crowell were five-star prospects.
With the benefit of hindsight, Garbin re-ranked the top five prospects in this order: Center David Andrews, linebacker Amarlo Herrera, Mitchell, linebacker Ramik Wilson and receiver Chris Conley.
Andrews was a three-star prospect as a recruit and considered the 21st player in this class. His jump was obviously the greatest by leaping 20 spots to the top. Herrera was originally ranked 10th, Wilson 14th and Conley 15th.
Baseball: Georgia looking for wins to state NCAA Tourney case
Although Georgia has clinched a spot in the SEC Tournament, it is seeking some additional wins this week to better state its case for the NCAA Tournament.
Up next Tuesday is Georgia Tech before a final conference series against Ole Miss this weekend.
“We’ve got to win this week. If we go 3-1 this week, we win the week, and we’re a postseason team,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “That’s why Tuesday is a huge game. Tech’s RPI is really good, they’re most likely a postseason team, so getting a road win would be really huge.”
Stats crunch: NBA Dawgs edition
Dave McMahon compiled some stats regarding the former UGA basketball players now in the NBA with the regular season wrapped up.
As a rookie, Anthony Edwards has averaged 19.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game. Edwards’ 1,392 total points ranks third among former Georgia players in their first season. Only Willie Anderson (1,508) and Dominique Wilkins (1,434) scored more as rookies.
Edwards also made 171 3-pointers, which ranks fourth all-time among rookies in a single season. Speaking of 3-pointers, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope became the 129th player in NBA history to make 1,000. Caldwell-Pope ranks third among former Bulldogs in NBA scoring with 6,893 career points. Only Wilkins (26,668) and Vern Fleming (10,125) have scored more.
Speaking of Edwards
UGA Men’s Tennis advances to Elite Eight
Outside the Vent
Does Florida’s Emory Jones have first-round potential?
The top quarterback performers from the Rivals Camp Series in New Jersey.
A four-star defensive end is seeing major interest with his recruitment.
Someone pranked a former Austin Peay DB into believing he had a tryout with the Falcons.
About JFQ Lending
JFQ Lending, INC is a residential mortgage company licensed in nearly 40 states across the United States. They already have nearly 3,000 five-star reviews in less than three years, including nearly 1800 on the Better Business Bureau (where they carry an A+ rating, see here: BBB LINK).
Right now, interest rates on a 30 year fixed are under 3%, with 15 year fixed rates in the 1’s. As an exclusive offer, JFQ will cover any appraisal costs AND add an additional $500 credit for all Rivals members.
Here’s how you can reach them:
Website: JFQlending.com
Contact Info: Mcaldwell@jfqlending.com
Phone number: 480-447-6852