UGASports - The Daily Recap: Dell McGee continues to make sure UGA is RBU

The Daily Recap: Dell McGee continues to make sure UGA is RBU
Here is the Nov. 20 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
McGee wants to keep RBU going
Georgia running backs coach Dell McGee wants to keep the pipeline going with great players at the position.
Of note, McGee is recruiting class of 2022 running back Jaydon Blue (Klein Cain/Houston) really hard. Blue spoke with Sam Spiegelman about where things stand in his recruitment, including Georgia.
"I haven't watched a Georgia game like that, but Coach McGee calls me every day after practice and stays in touch with me,” Blue said. “I want to watch a few of their games when I get a chance ... it feels good (to hear from McGee) ... for him to call me every day, it means something. It also means I got to keep working."
Blue is also considering Texas, Oklahoma and LSU. Spiegelman wrote that the Bulldogs are a team that could make a late push and pry the standout running back out of the Lone Star State.
"Blue admitted that the conversation with LSU has fallen off a smidge, but I would not rule the Tigers out of this race just yet," Spiegelman wrote. "Texas and Oklahoma continue to sit at the top and my FutureCast remains on the Longhorns. However, Georgia is quietly pushing very hard and McGee has a strong track record of landing his top priorities. Look out for Blue to visit Athens whenever visits resume."
The courageous fight of Madison Evans
Madison Evans, the daughter of Jess Forrester (otherwise known on the Dawgvent as @Munson21), sadly passed away after battling complications stemming from open heart surgery. Madison, who got married to husband Drew Evans in June, was a UGA senior at the Mary Frances Early College of Education, set to be a student teacher and was on track to graduate at the end of the spring semester.
Over the past two months, Forrester kept the DawgVent updated on what was happening. To remember Madison, please check out her blog so you can get a sense of who she was as a person.
Head coach Kirby Smart is expected to reach out to the family and Denise Spangler, the Mary Frances Early College of Education dean, told UGASports.com, "We have determined that Madison is eligible for a posthumous degree, and the faculty will submit the paperwork to President Morehead after Thanksgiving."
Around the League
Jim Donnan, Dayne Young and Brent Rollins preview this week’s slate of SEC games on the Around the League podcast.
Answers on two highly-asked about recruits
This is an insider note so you must be a subscriber to view it. But yes, when it comes to what Jake Reuse has to offer on two high-profile recruits, you definitely want to know what’s going on. If you’re not a member, you can pay for a year at $75 and receive $75 worth of Nike gear. To do so, use the promo code NIKE75 when you sign up.
Coaches corner
Reuse caught up with Paulding County head coach Van Spence to discuss what Georgia is getting with four-star linebacker Smael Mondon. Spence said the Bulldogs will have a versatile player who can plug in at multiple spots.
“He played on the back end, but he’s played running back, sniffer (H-back), receiver, and everything,” Spence said. “The fact he’s done that shows how versatile he is. I think what Georgia is wanting to do with him, he’ll do great. He’s played the Mike for us. He’s played outside backer. He’s so versatile, and whatever they need, he’ll do it well, because he’s that kind of guy. He’s going to make sure he’s doing what he can to be the best at his position, whether that’s inside or outside.”
Mark Webb, noted Anita Baker fan
Meek Mill, Quilly, Kur, and... Anita Baker⁉ Get ready to ball with @humblehead_mark and his Pregame Playlist 🎧 🎵➡️ https://t.co/VlmG0qOrtR 🎵#ATD #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/NgT7mPt8OB— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) November 19, 2020
Flea flicker, from Jake Fromm to Terry Godwin
#TBT to this 5️⃣9️⃣ yard flea flicker TD#ATD #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/q9Z5MCdApC— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) November 19, 2020
Amazing stat
Did you know that Georgia is one of only five schools (and only the second SEC school) to have a top-10 pick in the NBA, NFL and MLB draft in the same year?— Georgia Bulldogs (@UGAAthletics) November 19, 2020
NBA: No. 1 - Anthony Edwards
NFL: No. 4 - Andrew Thomas
MLB: No. 6 - Emerson Hancock#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/lky3OaeQdW
