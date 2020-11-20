UGASports - The Daily Recap: Dell McGee continues to make sure UGA is RBU

Here is the Nov. 20 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

McGee wants to keep RBU going

Georgia running backs coach Dell McGee wants to keep the pipeline going with great players at the position.

Of note, McGee is recruiting class of 2022 running back Jaydon Blue (Klein Cain/Houston) really hard. Blue spoke with Sam Spiegelman about where things stand in his recruitment, including Georgia.

"I haven't watched a Georgia game like that, but Coach McGee calls me every day after practice and stays in touch with me,” Blue said. “I want to watch a few of their games when I get a chance ... it feels good (to hear from McGee) ... for him to call me every day, it means something. It also means I got to keep working."

Blue is also considering Texas, Oklahoma and LSU. Spiegelman wrote that the Bulldogs are a team that could make a late push and pry the standout running back out of the Lone Star State.

"Blue admitted that the conversation with LSU has fallen off a smidge, but I would not rule the Tigers out of this race just yet," Spiegelman wrote. "Texas and Oklahoma continue to sit at the top and my FutureCast remains on the Longhorns. However, Georgia is quietly pushing very hard and McGee has a strong track record of landing his top priorities. Look out for Blue to visit Athens whenever visits resume."

The courageous fight of Madison Evans

Madison Evans, the daughter of Jess Forrester (otherwise known on the Dawgvent as @Munson21), sadly passed away after battling complications stemming from open heart surgery. Madison, who got married to husband Drew Evans in June, was a UGA senior at the Mary Frances Early College of Education, set to be a student teacher and was on track to graduate at the end of the spring semester.

Over the past two months, Forrester kept the DawgVent updated on what was happening. To remember Madison, please check out her blog so you can get a sense of who she was as a person.

Head coach Kirby Smart is expected to reach out to the family and Denise Spangler, the Mary Frances Early College of Education dean, told UGASports.com, "We have determined that Madison is eligible for a posthumous degree, and the faculty will submit the paperwork to President Morehead after Thanksgiving."

Around the League

Jim Donnan, Dayne Young and Brent Rollins preview this week’s slate of SEC games on the Around the League podcast.