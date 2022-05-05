The Daily Recap: Definitely not a one-man show

Here is the May 5 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Not a one-man show at tight end

Georgia’s tight end room is certainly the deepest in program history. If all goes as expected, it could be the deepest in college football history.

The Bulldogs will welcome back the nation’s best tight end in sophomore Brock Bowers, who led Georgia in receiving with 56 catches for 862 yards and 13 touchdowns. Not only is Bowers the top option in the passing game, he proved to be a great blocker on the line of scrimmage. He can play multiple positions all over the field for Georgia.

But as Anthony Dasher noted, this group goes way beyond Bowers’ abilities.

“Darnell Washington is a monster. A foot injury kept the 6-foot-7, 265-pounder from taking part in spring practice, but he’s expected to be ready for the start of fall camp,” Dasher wrote. “Washington has already shown what he can do as a powerful inline blocker, but there’s a lot more to him as a receiver as well. Look for offensive coordinator Todd Monken to exploit Washington's advantages over defenders.

“After seeing what Arik Gilbert did at G-Day (two touchdown catches), we know he's another huge weapon Monken and quarterback Stetson Bennett will have at their disposal. Freshman Oscar Delp flashed during G-Day, and there’s still Ryland Goede and Brett Seither. With this kind of talent, it’s easy to see why position coach Todd Hartley is always smiling.”

The key will be for the top four tight ends to remain healthy for the bulk of the 2022 season. If that’s the case, the world will be Monken’s oyster as a play-caller.

Offensive line hot board

Blayne Gilmer compiled the latest UGA offensive line hot board, which has a number of big names listed on it. Of note is TJ Shanahan Jr. (Westlake/Austin, Texas), who is a priority recruit in Georgia’s eyes.

“TJ Shanahan Jr. is without question the most coveted offensive line target for Georgia in the Class of 2023,” Gilmer wrote. “Before his G-Day visit a couple of weeks ago, UGASports would have placed Shanahan Jr. in the lower part of the warm category. Heck, maybe even the cool category in terms of his relationship with Georgia.

“Stacy Searels had the opportunity to meet Shanahan Jr. in person for the first time on G-Day. The veteran offensive coach made such a big impression that Shanahan Jr. told UGASports after the visit that Georgia has earned an official visit.”

Muschamp plays a key role

Thanks to co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp, athlete Bryce Thornton (Milton/Alpharetta) has Georgia in his top five. Both of his parents went to Georgia, with Bryce’s father Bruce Thornton playing for the football team.

However, Thornton told Jed May that Muschamp played a critical role in Georgia’s standing due to how well he’s recruited him.

Another fast former Dawg