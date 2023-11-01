Here is the Nov. 1 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Defending Missouri’s balanced offense

Head coach Kirby Smart is keenly aware of the problems Missouri can present on offense. The Tigers rank fifth in the SEC in total offense at 443 yards per game. The Tigers average 149 rushing yards and 294 passing yards per outing.

Smart said it will be a collective effort on defense as opposed to one particular position group needing to slow Missouri down.

“A lot of things go into stopping a good passing attack, and they’ve got a great running attack, so it’s not like it’s just one-sided,” Smart said. “But it won’t just be on our DBs. It’ll be on a collective group. It’s not an individual unit.”

Smart spoke highly of Missouri running backs Nathaniel Peat and Cody Schrader. Schrader carried the ball only six times in last year’s meeting between Georgia and Missouri but totaled 89 rushing yards.

“They’re physical. They’re tough. They’re really physical. They run their tracks, they have great vision, and they catch the ball out of the backfield. They protect,” Smart said. “They’re complete backs. It seems like everybody we play in the SEC has good, physical backs. They certainly do, and they’ve had a lot of success in the run game because it works together, pass and run.”

No. 2 in the CFP rankings

Georgia checked in at No. 2 in the first edition of the College Football Playoff rankings this season. Ohio State earned the playoff committee’s top spot for the time being.

"With several 8-0 teams, the committee debated it all. Ohio State was ranked No. 1, due in part to their big wins against Penn State and at Notre Dame," said Committee Chair Boo Corrigan, the athletic director at North Carolina State. "Georgia at No. 2 is an excellent team and they keep winning decisively."

Georgia will have a chance to bolster its standing with ranked opponents Missouri, Mississippi and Tennessee up next.

