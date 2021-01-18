UGASports - The Daily Recap: Dawgs lose assistant coach

The Daily Recap: Dawgs lose assistant coach
Here is the Jan. 18 edition of The Daily Recap presented by the JFQ Lending.
Dawgs lose assistant coach
Georgia will be looking for a new defensive backs coach as Charlton Warren will be Indiana’s new defensive coordinator. Warren was with the Bulldogs for the last two years after Mel Tucker left to become Colorado’s, and later Michigan State’s, head coach.
Anthony Dasher noted that head coach Kirby Smart has been known to dig deep for assistant coaches, meaning that the obvious choices may not present themselves early in the search. Therefore he put together a “Not Board” instead of a Hot Board.
Included in this list, which are candidates you can go ahead and rule out, are LSU’s Corey Raymond, Florida State’s Marcus Robinson and former South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp.
A look at those returning on defense
Dasher took a look at who is returning on the defensive side of the ball in 2021.
Although the secondary is losing six players—and now its position coach—the front seven should operate from a position of strength. Up front, Jordan Davis, Devonte Wyatt, Travon Walker and Jalen Carter will provide a formidable group. At linebacker, Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker bring back their athleticism.
At outside linebacker, Adam Anderson and Nolan Smith will be the top two on the roster.
Ford previews commitment
Class of 2022 defensive end Tyson Ford (John Burroughs School/St. Louis) will commit to his school on Monday at 3 p.m. He is choosing between Georgia, Missouri, Notre Dame and Oklahoma.
With Georgia, the idea of competing in the SEC is something that stands out.
“It’s always a great thing to try to go play in the SEC with the best of the best,” Ford said. “The competition is top-notch there and the coaches are great. I just really liked Georgia’s defense, the type of scheme that they run, the type of coaches they have to develop the defensive players there. I think it would really fit me and be a great fit to develop me to be an NFL player.”
High fives
With the Georgia men’s basketball team snapping a four-game losing streak with a win over Ole Miss, Dave McMahon broke down some recent trends with the program.
Included, the Bulldogs shot less than 50 percent from the field in their four consecutive losses before connecting on 58.7 percent of their attempts against the Rebels.
This number was also good for the fifth-best showing in a road game since the 1996-97 season.
Upgrade
It's happening. Just a few more months until we're in our new home. ⏳⌛#GoDawgs #ATD pic.twitter.com/eBYLcRk5qf— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) January 17, 2021
Mecole Hardman is fast
Mecole 💨 #RunItBack #NFLPlayoffs— NFL (@NFL) January 17, 2021
📺: #CLEvsKC on CBS
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/H7Zs8a2m4U pic.twitter.com/tmHFYNw9Bu
Nick Chubb’s hard to stop
Alexa, how do you stop a moving train? 🚂🚂🚂 @NickChubb21— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) January 17, 2021
📺 #CLEvsKC LIVE on CBS pic.twitter.com/konJWtMr1P
