The Daily Recap: Dawgs hope to reestablish lead for four-star OL

Here is the June 15 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Booker’s visit could be huge for Dawgs

Class of 2022 four-star offensive tackle Tyler Booker (IMG Academy/Bradenton, Fla.) has put Georgia among the teams at the top of his recruiting list for quite a while now. And as Booker takes his visits, the Bulldogs will, and have, received some stiff tests when it comes to the competitors trying to land the the 6-foot-5 and 315-pounder.

Booker recently took a recruiting visit to Florida and is on a trip at Oregon at the moment. Later in June, the moment of truth could arrive when Booker visits Georgia.

“Booker took his first official visit to Florida earlier this month and said the Gators set the bar very high, so much so that they could now be Georgia’s biggest competition,” Sam Spiegelman wrote. “Booker is currently on an official to Oregon, but the feel is that the trip to see the Ducks is more about enjoying the process and they have quite a lot of ground to make up. He will also see Georgia later this month and if the Dawgs can weather the storm from his other trips, they could reestablish their lead on that official visit.”

‘It’s just something different’

Four-star receiver Shaleak Knotts (Monroe/Monroe, N.C.) took his official visit to Georgia from June 11-13 and came away impressed with what he saw from the university.

“It’s just something different,” he said.

Knotts met with receivers George Pickens and Adonai Mitchell while he was on campus, with the coaches telling him that he will be competing for playing time no matter what school he attends.

Knotts said he isn’t one to shy away from competition.

"It’s exciting because that’s what we’ve got to do is compete and have fun with each other," Knotts said. "Whoever comes out on top, comes out on top."

Insider notes

Blayne Gilmer compiled some recruiting insider notes for subscribers on the UGASports Vault. Among those was one item about class of 2022 offensive tackle Jacob Hood (Hillsboro/Nashville, Tenn.), who the Bulldogs are big believers in.

“On Hood, Georgia is just very impressed with how the mammoth prospect is able to move and bend at his size,” Gilmer wrote. “Hood is being recruited hard by Auburn right now as well. Georgia is approaching the offensive line position in the Class of 2022 with a steady hand. Things are likely to be a lot clearer after Tyler Booker's official visit this weekend.”

Gilmer wrote about many other prospects, although those are only for UGASports subscribers.

Film don’t lie

Arik Gilbert nearly came to Georgia out of high school. After a year-long detour at LSU, Gilbert is back in his home state and will play for Georgia as a sophomore. Dayne Young and Brent Rollins broke down Gilbert’s game tape from his time with the Tigers.

“Gilbert is every bit of his listed 6'5, 248 pound frame. For context, that's approximately the same playing height and weight as Charles Barkley when he starred in the NBA. Gilbert's speed and size combination make him a quandary for defenders. LSU did a good job of using combination routes to create bubbles where Gilbert could camp.”

“Gilbert's size and speed combination is a matchup nightmare for defenses, especially in the slot,” Rollins wrote. “Too fast for a linebacker and too physical for a corner, Gilbert lined in as a slot wide receiver more than any other position last year for the Tigers (46 percent of snaps). In the slot, Gilbert caught 17 passes on 27 targets for 156 yards, including three explosive plays, on an average depth of target of 8.6 yards.”

Track and field: Why Smith Gilbert left USC

New Georgia track and field coach Caryl Smith Gilbert met with reporters Monday and explained why she left USC to coach the Bulldogs’ men’s and women’s teams.

“I think USC is a great place, and I love USC, but I think it was time for me to go into a more intense conference for track and field and to be competitive throughout the South,” Smith Gilbert said. “I know my recruiting is kind of aimed at Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Georgia … so, spent more time in my suitcase than I did at home, so that was the thing for me to do as far as logistics was concerned.

“I was at Alabama and Tennessee, and I always wanted to be a head coach in the SEC.”

In addition, facilities, or the lack thereof, did not prove to be a deal breaker for Smith Gilbert.

“He and I touched on the topic because it was a bit of a sticking point previously. But when you know what I know and you come from L.A., here is no land,” Smith Gilbert said. “I don’t think it’s a problem for me because we were very landlocked at USC, so there’s not a lot I can complain about based on what I’ve been through. But from what I can tell, and I’ve been there a couple of times, it’s been upgraded and there are plans to do more in the future, so it was not a sticking point for me per say.”

