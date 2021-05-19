The Daily Recap: Dawgs go West
Goin’ West
As it’s been mentioned throughout the spring, quarterback JT Daniels has stepped up his leadership role as Georgia’s starting quarterback.
This has been ramped up even further with a trip some of his teammates are taking part in out West in his home state of California.
Daniels is getting some extra work in with Kearis Jackson, Jermaine Burton, Jaylen Johnson, Justin Robinson, Braxton Hicks, Ladd McConkey, Darnell Washington, James Cook and Kendall Milton. Of note, Burton and Milton are also from California.
For everyone else, this would seemingly be a big deal to spend the time and money to follow their quarterback to the other side of the country.
Daniels has never been the rah-rah type of leader, although he’s tried to change this aspect of his vocal leadership. Certainly it’s a good sign that a number of his teammates have followed him for some offseason work in preparation of the 2021 season.
“Typically, I've always been just more of a laid-back kind of guy, especially on the field. I'm never a hype man. That's just not my thing, but I've put more effort into not just words of encouragement but trying to keep everyone focused and on-task,” Daniels said during the spring. “If someone isn't doing the right thing, I'm going to tell them they're not doing the right thing. If I'm not doing the right thing, someone is going to tell it to me, and I have to take criticism the same way I dish it out. There's just a lot of areas of leadership that I've tried to take a step in."
Five-star receiver to visit
According to Josh Helmholdt, five-star receiver Luther Burden (East St. Louis/East St. Louis, Ill.) will visit Georgia with a number of his teammates sometime between June 18-23. This is a huge development for the Bulldogs as Burden is currently committed to Oklahoma.
One of those prospects is a four-star player in his own right, with a subscription needed to UGASports to find out who it is. If you haven’t subscribed yet, please do so today!
Etienne feeling the love from McGee
Trevor Etienne (Jennings/Jennings, La.) has enjoyed how UGA running backs coach Dell McGee has interacted with him throughout his recruitment. The star running back, who happens to be the younger brother of Jacksonville Jaguars and former Clemson running back Travis Etienne, is considering Georgia along with Clemson, Alabama, Tennessee, LSU, Florida, Auburn, Penn State and Ohio State.
"It's been crazy because in our messages, (McGee) messes with me and my mom and my dad and he texts us every morning,” Etienne said. “We hear from him on the daily. I just need to get up there and see if I feel it or not. It's something I've been wanting to do from the time my brother and I went to a lot of schools. That was one school we didn't go to, and even though we went to a lot of schools, things have changed, so I need to revisit them and see if it feels like home for me.”
Can Anderson be a three-down player?
Brent Rollins took a look at the film to see if outside linebacker Adam Anderson can be a three-down edge presence as opposed to just a situational pass rusher.
“In the end, can Anderson truly be a three-down player?” Rollins wrote. “The small sample size suggests it’s worth giving him every opportunity to prove it, especially given his productivity and upside as a pass rusher. Georgia's overall team strength as a run defense and the presence of Jordan Davis should allow Kirby Smart and Dan Lanning to play Anderson on a more consistent basis. If he can provide consistent and lack of negative play as a run defender, his elite pass rushing skills and productivity would make his presence that much more valuable.”
Kickoff set
Georgia’s opener against Clemson in Charlotte, N.C. has a kickoff time set.
The game will begin at 7:30 p.m. and be televised by ABC. It will take place at Bank of America Stadium.
One of a kind
Patrick Garbin had a great story on Bob Pittard, Georgia’s first-ever recruiting coordinator who did not double up as an on-field coach.
“For every player we offered, I hand-wrote them a letter every week,” Pittard said. “And I always ended every letter with, ‘Remember, no one wants you more than the Georgia Bulldogs.’”
Baseball: Georgia loses to Georgia Tech in extra innings
In a game that lasted five hours 37 minutes and took 14 innings, Georgia came out on the losing end 7-6 to Georgia Tech. Needing some wins this week to bolster their NCAA Tournament chances, this was an especially tough game for the Bulldogs to drop.
"This was a tough one to lose. We had some opportunities. We were able to take a late lead and then let it get away,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “We had too many walks and made some mistakes out there, too, and that can get you in position to lose. It was just too many free passes, and the mistakes we made on some plays—it's tough to win when you put it all together."
Hoops: UGA’s chances for Henderson
Unfortunately for Georgia, Rivals’ Rob Cassidy is not giving the Bulldogs a great chance to land guard Scoot Henderson (Kell/Marietta, Ga.). Cassidy believes the G-League leads with Auburn being the top college option. Georgia checks in at a distant No. 3.
“The in-state program is a long shot to say the least, but Tom Crean’s name carries a certain cachet with recruits because of his history of developing pros,” Cassidy wrote. “Henderson announcing for Georgia would not only be a twist, but a massive shock. That said, the Bulldogs deserve a courtesy mention. Stranger things have happened, after all.”
