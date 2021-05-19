The Daily Recap: Dawgs go West

Here is the May 19 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Goin’ West

As it’s been mentioned throughout the spring, quarterback JT Daniels has stepped up his leadership role as Georgia’s starting quarterback.

This has been ramped up even further with a trip some of his teammates are taking part in out West in his home state of California.

Daniels is getting some extra work in with Kearis Jackson, Jermaine Burton, Jaylen Johnson, Justin Robinson, Braxton Hicks, Ladd McConkey, Darnell Washington, James Cook and Kendall Milton. Of note, Burton and Milton are also from California.

For everyone else, this would seemingly be a big deal to spend the time and money to follow their quarterback to the other side of the country.

Daniels has never been the rah-rah type of leader, although he’s tried to change this aspect of his vocal leadership. Certainly it’s a good sign that a number of his teammates have followed him for some offseason work in preparation of the 2021 season.

“Typically, I've always been just more of a laid-back kind of guy, especially on the field. I'm never a hype man. That's just not my thing, but I've put more effort into not just words of encouragement but trying to keep everyone focused and on-task,” Daniels said during the spring. “If someone isn't doing the right thing, I'm going to tell them they're not doing the right thing. If I'm not doing the right thing, someone is going to tell it to me, and I have to take criticism the same way I dish it out. There's just a lot of areas of leadership that I've tried to take a step in."

Five-star receiver to visit

According to Josh Helmholdt, five-star receiver Luther Burden (East St. Louis/East St. Louis, Ill.) will visit Georgia with a number of his teammates sometime between June 18-23. This is a huge development for the Bulldogs as Burden is currently committed to Oklahoma.

Etienne feeling the love from McGee

Trevor Etienne (Jennings/Jennings, La.) has enjoyed how UGA running backs coach Dell McGee has interacted with him throughout his recruitment. The star running back, who happens to be the younger brother of Jacksonville Jaguars and former Clemson running back Travis Etienne, is considering Georgia along with Clemson, Alabama, Tennessee, LSU, Florida, Auburn, Penn State and Ohio State.

"It's been crazy because in our messages, (McGee) messes with me and my mom and my dad and he texts us every morning,” Etienne said. “We hear from him on the daily. I just need to get up there and see if I feel it or not. It's something I've been wanting to do from the time my brother and I went to a lot of schools. That was one school we didn't go to, and even though we went to a lot of schools, things have changed, so I need to revisit them and see if it feels like home for me.”

UGASports Live

Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi, Jake Reuse, and Dayne Young discussed the transfer of defensive back Brandon Turnage from Alabama to Georgia. Reuse detailed the commitment of Marcus Washington Jr., the 2023 defensive back from Grovetown, Ga. Young recapped his conversation with Drew Butler about name, image, and like changes coming. The guys reacted to the NIL chatter and wrap with listener questions.