UGASports - The Daily Recap: Dawgs are after another California prospect

West Coast running back of note

Jake Reuse wrote about some running backs to keep an eye on for Georgia in the recruiting class of 2022. One of those is Raleek Brown, a four-star all-purpose back who plays for Mater Dei in Santa Ana, California. Of course, Georgia has seen a recent surge of players from California, including JT Daniels, Jermaine Burton, Kendall Milton and Brock Bowers.

Although the thinking now is that Brown will choose to stay out West, Georgia remains a player in the race.

“The West Coast has been good to the Bulldogs, and that’s especially true on the offensive side of the ball, where the Bulldogs will march out three California products in 2021, including one in the backfield: Kendall Milton,” Reuse wrote. “Brown is the kind of talent that keeps UGA using its resources to recruit the west. The opportunity to see a JT Daniels, also from Mater Dei, could be compelling. The talk around Brown’s recruitment seems to point to him staying close to home for now, but the Bulldogs could benefit from a visit here and will have plenty of Golden State ambassadors to share the good news of life in Athens. Will that be enough to overcome the likes of Oregon and USC? That remains to be seen.”

Spotlight on Mims

Offensive lineman Amarius Mims is one of 16 early enrollees to the football program. This number is believed to be the most in program history. Mims, a five-star offensive lineman, could have a chance to see some early playing time.

Anthony Dasher posed the question of whether Georgia might move some bodies around up front to fit Mims in his ideal spot.

“Would the offensive line coach (Matt Luke) consider flipping McClendon to the left side to accommodate Mims should he be deemed ready to start this year?” Dasher wrote. “Might Mims actually be prepared to take on the challenge of protecting JT Daniels’ blind-side, right off the bat? What about Broderick Jones? Could he overtake McClendon or hold off Mims for one of the tackle spots now that he is healthy.

“Those are questions that will find their answers once spring practice is underway.”

Lee up to eight offers

Class of 2023 cornerback Kayin Lee (Cedar Grove/Ellenwood) holds eight scholarship offers, with Georgia being one of those. The other seven are Arkansas, Auburn, East Carolina, Florida State, Georgia Tech and Tennessee.

Lee spoke to Chad Simmons about why Georgia has stood out since taking a visit to Athens during his freshman year.

"I went to Georgia for the South Carolina game and I liked it a lot,” Lee said. “They showed great hospitality and it was like a big family there. I like that Georgia is close to home too, and now I am building a good relationship with coach Tray Scott."

Baseball schedule complete

The Georgia baseball team now has its complete schedule in place for the upcoming 2021 season. Of note, 18 of Georgia’s first 22 games will be at Foley Field.

