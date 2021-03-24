UGASports - The Daily Recap: Dawgs among suitors for Addison Nichols

Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi, Jake Reuse, and Dayne Young discussed whispers from spring practice about which players are impressing coaches. They recapped injuries thus far in spring football. Coach Donnan detailed what Adam Anderson's role will be when playing the star position. Jake and Radi showcased the details from a big recruiting weekend in Atlanta.

“Now he’s planning to take officials to USC and Georgia Tech and Georgia should also get a visit as well. Michael Trigg was a 2021 signee of the Trojans and he’s Williams’ step-brother so that could be a link and Georgia Tech surprises me. I still believe Georgia is in very good shape here but the longer it goes the more interesting it gets.”

“I’ve been really intrigued following Mykel Williams’ recruitment and how it has played out in recent weeks,” Gorney wrote. “The Columbus (Ga.) Hardaway five-star defensive end had a commitment date in mind and it looked like he was a lock for Georgia but then he decided to hold off on making a pledge and said he wasn’t going to commit until he was absolutely sure.

Adam Gorney is keeping an eye on defensive end Mykel Williams (Hardaway/Columbus, Ga.), considering it seemed like he was close to committing before opening things up a little bit.

“Rivals250 offensive tackle Addison Nichols was stingy in pass-pro, initiating contact and consistently resetting his feet and containing the defensive lineman,” Spiegelman wrote. “Nichols is built to battle with physical pass-rushers and fell victim to a quicker rusher moving inside, but rebounded nicely. Nichols is position-versatile, too. Florida, Georgia, Ohio State and USC will all host the Georgia four-star in June.”

‘It’s all about the visits’

Four-star defensive lineman Christen Miller (Cedar Grove/Ellenwood, Ga.) was originally going to commit on April 4 but felt he needed more time to come to a final decision. Now, in his words, “It’s all about the visits for me now.”

As things stand, Miller is considering Florida, Georgia, Ohio State and USC. Miller said Georgia has been consistent with its recruitment.

"Georgia has never slowed down,” Miller said. “They are still coming hard, they show a lot of love, and it is (the hometown team), so they make me feel important. Multiple coaches hit me up every week, and I am very familiar with Georgia, so I have that comfortable feeling with them.

Patience pays off

In an era where players seem to transfer at a much more frequent rate, fifth-year senior Ameer Speed is the rare scholarship player who decided to stick out his time with one program the entire way through.

Speed has waited his turn at Georgia and saw some players jump him on the depth chart in the process. Instead of taking the easy way out and looking elsewhere, Speed wanted to stick his commitment through and be with the program the entire way.

“I’m blessed to be here. God’s taught me different than everybody else. He taught me just to keep working and wait for that exact moment—then to be able to step up and take my role,” Speed said. “I love my teammates. I love the University of Georgia. Pretty much everything I just said is why I’m still here today. Again, it’s just me knowing my situation, knowing God has taught me different than anyone else, keeping patient and humble about my experiences.”

Team player

After three years of being a rotational player, Channing Tindall admitted to having his own frustrations when it has come to playing time. But, like Speed, he knew Georgia was the place for him and decided he would play any role the Georgia coaching staff asked of him.

“I’m not looking at it like I’m playing a certain role for the team, but that I’m willing to help the team out in any way possible,” Tindall said. “The way I look at it, the whole team is my family. So, why wouldn’t I do anything in my power to help them?”

Hill gets degree in three years

Center Trey Hill is heading to the NFL after three years, which, for most student-athletes would mean a return to college to finish a degee is in order.

Not for Hill.

In only three years, Hill completed his degree in sports management. That has allowed him the flexibility to go ahead and enter the NFL draft.

“It was a big deal. My mom wanted me to get my degree, so I kept down each and every day and just kept working in the classroom,” Hill said. “That was a big deal to me, my parents, so I did it for them.”

Baseball: Walk-off win

Parks Harber hit a solo walk-off home run in the bottom of the 10th inning to give Georgia a 3-2 victory over Kennesaw State.

Before the at-bat, Harber, who was 0-for-4 during the game before this point, told himself to slow down and have a deep breath.

“I think the at-bat before that, it was three fastballs, and I struck out,” Harber said. “I was really sped up. I caught myself guessing a little bit,” said Harber, who was 0-for-4 before the home run. “The biggest thing that slowed me down though, was jus the pitching staff. After the first inning they really kind of shut them down. That was a deep breath in itself knowing they had our back, and that we were going to come through.”

