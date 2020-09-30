UGASports - The Daily Recap: D'Wan Mathis not out of starting QB race yet

Mathis not out of the mix

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said that despite his showing against Arkansas, redshirt freshman quarterback D’Wan Mathis is still in the mix to start this Saturday against Auburn.

“Again, that’s why I wasn't tremendously upset after the game, because I've seen the body of work,” Smart said. “So when you're sitting there with 25 practices under your belt, you've seen some practices that probably look something like what we did out there (against Arkansas), and I've seen some that didn't. They go against a pretty good defense every day, whether it's our ones or twos. So we've had days that were like that. Where we were one play away, one penalty, one thing. So I don't get overly emotional about it.

“I try to say, 'Look, we've got to get better at what we've got to do,' but I look at the scrimmages as games, and we had three of those and we've had one game. That's the body of work you try to go by, and the practices you go by, and try to make the best decisions for your team and your organization off it."

Smart said each of the scholarship quarterbacks in addition to Mathis -- Stetson Bennett, JT Daniels and Carson Beck -- will have a shot to start as well. Bennett entered the Arkansas game in the second quarter and led Georgia to its 37-10 win. He threw for 211 yards and two touchdowns.

McKitty could play this week

Smart said that tight end Tre’ McKitty could be available against Auburn after practicing the past two days.

"Yeah, Tre' was able to practice some—what is today? Tuesday, so he practiced a little bit Monday, did some light work, didn't get to do a lot of stuff. Then today he increased that a little bit more. He's coming on nicely,” Smart said. “He's got a chance to play. It's one of those deals where you'd like to get some really good live action before you go out there in the game. I don't know if we're going to get a chance to do that, but he's certainly improved and getting in better shape.”

Cine ready to face Bo Nix

Georgia safety Lewis Cine said he is excited to go against Auburn quarterback Bo Nix, his former teammate in the 2019 Under Armour All-American Game.

“I know Bo Nix, personally, from playing with him from UA (Under Armour),” Cine said. “I think he’s a very great player. He brings a lot to their offense. He’s fast, he’s athletic, and he has a good arm. I’m really looking forward to playing against him.”

Freshmen recap

Anthony Dasher took a look at what the Georgia freshmen did in the season-opening win over Auburn. Dasher gave updates on 12 freshmen.

Arnold relates to Smart

Four-star cornerback recruit Terrion Arnold (John Paul II Catholic/Tallahassee, Fla.) said Smart’s Southern roots as a Bainbridge native have helped him relate to the Georgia head coach.

Arnold, a coveted prospect, is choosing between Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech, LSU, Miami, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas A&M and USC.

"Coach Kirby Smart is from Bainbridge, right up the road from me, so we just relate in a lot of ways,” Arnold said. “He is a lot like coach Saban, knowing defensive backs. He is a very hands-on coach, he doesn't bash other schools and we have a very genuine relationship. I like the recruiting class Georgia is building too."

Lonergan has been waiting on UGA offer

Class of 2023 quarterback Dylan Lonergan (Brookwood/Snellville) was excited to receive an offer from Georgia, his home-state school.

"Oh, I had a call from Coach [Todd] Monken, and I was definitely really excited to get a hometown school,” Lonergan said. “It's a big one to get it. Definitely going to take that one in consideration. That was our second conversation. The first time, we talked a lot about just their offense and how it relates to the NFL a lot more than other colleges do. Also, he thinks I'm a great fit for it with a strong arm and the ability to make plays on the run and from the pocket."

Lonergan’s teammate, four-star cornerback Marquis Groves-Killebrew, has already been his ear to commit.

"Oh yeah, he texted me right away to commit," Lonergan said. "I'm definitely going to take my time with it, though."

Dawgs in the NFL