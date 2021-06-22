The Daily Recap: Could UGA land Jihaad Campbell?

Here is the June 22 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Could the Bulldogs land Campbell?

At least according to one of Georgia’s commits, four-star defensive end Jihaad Campbell (IMG Academy/Bradenton, Fla.) seemed to enjoy himself during his visit to Georgia. Campbell was one of a number of players from IMG Academy who visited Georgia this past weekend.

Athlete C.J. Washington (Cedartown/Cedartown, Ga.), who committed to Georgia almost a year ago, said it looked like Campbell was receptive to the message the coaching staff was giving.

"I feel like he was feeling it," Washington said. "His energy toward it and toward us players as we’re committed and all, I feel like that was a great vibe that can help us in the long run. He's pretty cool."

As for Washington, he said his own commitment is “pretty solid,” although he noted that LSU and Kentucky have been recruiting him hard.

Walker recaps visit

Four-star linebacker Jalon Walker (Salisbury/Salisbury, N.C.), a UGA commit, met with the Georgia coaching staff for the first time during his visit this past weekend.

“It was great," Walker said. "I enjoyed myself and enjoyed seeing all the guys after all the Zooms and Facetimes. I am so happy to be a part of the University of Georgia. The visit exceeded my expectations. I enjoyed the whole staff Coach Smart, Coach (Dan) Lanning, Coach (Glenn) Schumann, and all of the coaches fired me up."

Having pledged to UGA already, Walker was doing his part to help recruit other players to join him in the class of 2022.

“The visit was an eye-opener for everybody," Walker said. "Travis (Shaw) really enjoyed himself and had a lot of joy on his face. Travis, Daylen (Everette), Keon (Sabb) and their families all bonded with me and my family this weekend. It was a positive experience for everyone that visited and we all built a great relationship."

Insider note

An important five-star defensive lineman will be visiting UGA this Friday. Since this on the UGA Vault, however, this news is for subscribers only. If you haven’t subscribed yet, please do so today!

Okunlola brothers make the trip together

Defensive end Samuel Okunlola and offensive tackle Samson Okunlola (Thayer Academy/Braintree, Mass.) were also in town recently to visit UGA. Although the brothers visited together, they said playing together isn’t necessarily a priority.

However, the Okunlolas enjoyed their trip, which included golf and axe throwing. Samson spent some time with offensive line coach Matt Luke, who gave him some pointers about his game.

"I appreciate that very much, being a straight-up, real dude, real coach, and just telling you what you need to work on," Okunlola said. "That’s really helpful in the long run."

Profiling Kelly

Blayne Gilmer took a close look at four-star receiver Omari Kelly (Hewitt Trussville/Trussville, Ala.), who is considering Georgia as one of his top schools. Kelly, whose mother attended UGA, is well-bodied at receiver as a 6-foot-2 and 185-pound pass catcher.

Gilmer believes he’d make a great addition for the Bulldogs.

“Kelly is a physical receiver. Whether it's blocking, using his frame to create separation, or even on defense for Hewitt-Trussville High School, Kelly plays physically,” Gilmer wrote. “Kelly is a track and field athlete and possesses good speed, but not elite speed. Running a high 4.5 40-yard dash, being physical, and having the ability to consistently catch the ball away from his body and makes him project well at the next level. Kelly tends to have a false step on his releases and some sloppiness at the top of his routes that will need to be ironed out wherever he goes to college.

“However, once the ball is in Kelly's hand, he looks like a running back. He's difficult to bring down. Kelly has the frame to possibly add on another 10 pounds of muscle and maintain his speed. Overall, Kelly is worthy of his four-star rating and is a prospect that Georgia, Alabama, or UCF should be very happy to reel in.”

