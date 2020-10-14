UGASports - The Daily Recap: Cook, Johnson will play against Alabama

The Daily Recap: Cook, Johnson will play against Alabama
Cook, Johnson to play
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said running back James Cook and outside linebacker Jermaine Johnson are expected to play in Saturday’s game against Alabama. Cook has been dealing with a shoulder/arm injury while Johnson’s issue has been undisclosed.
“They both practiced the last two days. They’ve been full go, and we expect them to play,” Smart said.
The Bulldogs also got some better news regarding right tackle Owen Condon, with Smart saying he is hopeful he will be able to play. Condon has a minor knee injury. Receiver Tommy Bush, however, will be out for a while as he was the victim of a recent hit-and-run.
“Tommy is going to be out for a little bit,” Smart said. “Some surgeries were done, some dental work he had to get done.”
‘We have to be able to give some punches’
Snap count
Trent Smallwood broke down the snap counts for each of the Georgia players during last week’s game against Tennessee. On defense, cornerback Tyson Campbell and safety Richard LeCounte played the most by notching 51 plays, which accounted for 80 percent of the unit’s total snaps.
UGASports Live
Radi Nabulsi, Jake Reuse, Dayne Young and Jim Donnan spoke about Georgia’s win over Tennessee and detailed what to expect against Alabama on Saturday. Donnan broke down what the Bulldogs need to do to defeat the Crimson Tide.
Bennett earning his respect
Anthony Dasher wrote about quarterback Stetson Bennett and how he’s earned the respect of his teammates with his play early in the season.
“Stetson is confident about himself,” left tackle Jamaree Salyer said. “He is a competitor. He goes out there and gives it everything he has got every day. He doesn’t like to lose. He has fun competing. And me, being able to protect a guy like that, listen to a guy like that and look up to a guy like that, there’s nothing more you can ask from a quarterback.”
Smart said Bennett has been a natural when it comes to earning his teammates’ respect.
“I honestly think he’s just himself. He does not try to be someone else. He doesn’t try to artificially lead or fake it,” Smart said. “He never did that while he was trying to compete for the job, and he hasn’t done it since he got the job. Stetson is who he is, and I think the skill players on offense, the offensive line, they all trust him and rally around him because they know he understands what we’re trying to do offensively and he can put them in good situations.
“The defensive players have all seen him play and see what Stetson’s about, so he does it his own way, which is doing very little in terms of trying to vocally lead. He leads by example and he encourages guys and helps guys a lot.”
Smith down to five schools
Five-star defensive tackle Maason Smith has narrowed his list to five schools, with Georgia making the cut. In addition to Georgia, Alabama, Miami, LSU and Florida are in the top five.
Smith shared some insight on his relationship with Georgia defensive line coach Tray Scott.
"I was on the phone with Coach Scott for an hour and 50 minutes (Monday) night," Smith said. "Position-wise, I would say I have good relationships with the coaches at Georgia and LSU. Those relationships are probably one and one. Coach Trae has always been there. He's always been a cool dude.
“He's been like an older brother to me and never like a coach. We don't always talk about ball; we talk shoes, fashion and stuff like that. With him, he's a great defensive line coach and I can't wait to see what he does on the draft this year with guys like Jordan Davis."
Isaiah McKenzie for 6
Monty Rice earns honor
More Havoc
It's going well
Outside the Vent
Florida halted practice after a surge in Covid-19 cases throughout the team.
Earning $8 million a year, John Harbaugh’s contract at Michigan expires in 14 months.
The Big 12 admitted a significant clock error in the Oklahoma-Texas game.
