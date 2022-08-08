The Daily Recap: Coming together

Here is the Aug. 8 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Buzz Cut Boys

To begin fall camp, Georgia’s tight end room elected to match each other with buzz cuts. That has spilled over to other players, including quarterback Stetson Bennett, who cut off his lengthy hair in favor of a fade.

The group has been dubbed the Buzz Cut Boys.

Safety Christopher Smith was asked about the new look for the offensive players.

“I think it’s great. I think it’s great to get excited for camp like that and it’s going to bring those guys together, for sure,” Smith said. “It’s a new look for those guys. We don’t usually see those guys with low cuts and things. It’s a good switch-up for those guys and I hope it gives them some powers or something.”

‘Long way to go’

Although they arrived as highly-touted freshmen, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said defensive backs JaCorey Thomas and Malaki Starks still have a learning curve to get through before becoming regulars on the football field.

“They’ve still got a long way to go to be a viable option to play this year. I mean, you show me a freshman DB that played in the SEC, I'll show you a guy that gave up plays,” Smart said. “Now, every now and then you have a guy that comes along who's just -- I think of a couple of those guys that had to play as freshman, they played really big. It happens from time to time. And if you're going to have a guy, be an elite player as a freshman, it's usually at a skilled position like receiver, running back, or defensive back. I don't foresee one of those guys just coming in and dominating.”

