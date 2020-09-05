UGASports - The Daily Recap: Cochran explains move, Dean recommits

Here is the Sept. 5 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Cochran on Georgia job: ‘I had to jump on it’

For the first time since his hiring, special teams coordinator Scott Cochran spoke to local reporters about his new job. A strength and conditioning coordinator at Alabama for 13 years, Cochran said his goal had been to become an on-field football coach.

Once Scott Fountain left for Arkansas, head coach Kirby Smart zeroed in on hiring Cochran, his former coworker and friend, for the role.

And as Cochran said, he couldn’t pass on the job.

“I’ve always wanted to coach, and I found the best opportunity; coach Smart gave it to me,” Cochran said. “And I had to jump on it.”

Smart and Cochran back to 2004, when the two were on Nick Saban’s LSU staff. Both then coached together at Alabama under Saban, with Cochran manning the strength program from 2007-19.

Cochran’s coaching experience before getting into strength and conditioning centered around special teams. And college teams’ strength coaches typically work a good bit with the different special teams units during practice.

This made Cochran’s move a natural fit.

“It’s one of those things. It was always in the back of my mind that I wanted to get back on the field, to see this side of it and to work this side,” Cochran said. “I had the opportunity. C’mon, Coach Smart is the best one to do it, so let’s go.”

‘I thought I was going to lose my job’

Back in 2008, when Cochran was only in his second season as Alabama’s strength and conditioning coordinator, he was doing his usual thing at the beginning of a practice during the week the Crimson Tide was set to travel to Georgia. With the media able to record this portion of practice, however, Cochran let a now-infamous phrase slip.

And it had to do with Georgia’s decision to wear black jerseys for the game.

“They’re wearing black because they’re going to a motherf------ funeral,” Cochran said.

Cochran remembered how awful he felt after the clip went public.

“I wasn’t planning on it becoming public at all. But at the same time, when it did, I was scared to death,” Cochran said. “I was 29 years old, I think. Whew! I thought I was going to lose my job.”

Of course, he didn’t lose his job. And Alabama won decisively, with the 41-30 final score making it appear like the game wasn’t the blowout it was.

It’s likely the vast majority of the 2020 UGA roster knows about that “funeral” incident. Cochran would like to keep it that way -- even if the cat is back out of the bag.

“The great thing about that is that no one remembers that—the players (at UGA),” Cochran said. “No one even knows about it, so don’t tell anybody. Help me out a little bit; I’m trying to gain their respect around here. I was kind of keeping that on the (down low), right now.”

Dean recommits

Marlin Dean (IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.) is back in the Georgia commit column.

On Friday, Dean revealed, via an interview with Chad Simmons, that he is committed to the Bulldogs once again. He said he wanted to announce this decision on his mother’s birthday.

“I wanted to wish my mom a happy birthday with my commitment to Georgia,” said Dean. “I always liked Georgia, but I decommitted to take that commitment label off, look at all of my options, and just make sure of the decision I was making.

“All of the other schools are nice, but Georgia is the best for me. Auburn, Tennessee and others had my attention, but on my list, Georgia was the top school in every category. I just have that bond with Georgia and I am excited to be back at home with my home state school.”

Dean decommitted in mid-July but the Georgia coaching staff didn’t panic. How the staff reacted to his decision ultimately helped Dean come back to the program he initially committed to.

“They really understood, took it well and stayed positive with me. They were not mad, they never stopped recruiting me and that really showed me a lot about what kind of people they are.

“The way they recruited me after I decommitted never changed. They recruited me the same, they talked to me the same, they showed the same love, and it was as normal as always. That stayed with me, it made me that much more comfortable with them and I know I am going to play for great people, not just great coaches.”

Jake Reuse broke down what Dean being in the fold again means for Georgia’s recruiting class.

A new prediction on Foreman

Rivals’ Mike Farrell dropped an insider note on the Dawgvent in relation to Korey Foreman, the top recruit in the nation. Farrell gave a new FutureCast on Foreman, which is where he is predicting the standout defensive end to go.

Fact or fiction: Georgia will be fine with Daniels

Farrell and Adam Gorney debated whether Georgia will be OK with JT Daniels as its starter instead of Jamie Newman.

Farrell doesn’t believe so and offered this assessment.

“I like JT Daniels and think he has a ton of talent and if he stays healthy, he will be excellent,” Farrell wrote. “So why is my answer FICTION? Because Daniels is one hit away from leaving UGA in big trouble at quarterback. D’Wan Mathis isn’t the answer and Carson Beck is not close to being ready for prime time. Losing Justin Fields continues to hurt.”

Gorney, however, is a believer that the Bulldogs will be just fine with Daniels behind center.

“Farrell takes the glass half-empty approach there overly worried about Daniels’ health, which should be fine as he comes back slowly from a knee injury,” Gorney wrote. “Daniels was a five-star and a top-five player in his class for a reason: Because he’s exceptionally talented, he has all the tools to be special and as I’ve said on social media Daniels was the most-talented quarterback on Georgia’s roster even with Newman there. If Daniels gets cleared to play, the Bulldogs will remain a national title contender.

The two also debated whether Newman will be selected in the first three rounds of the 2021 NFL draft. Farrell believes he will be. Gorney disagrees.

Comparing the Rivals’ top 10 players to past college stars

Farrell and Gorney compared the top 10 players of the class of 2021 to previous star players at the college level. In the top 10 is quarterback Brock Vandagriff (Prince Avenue/Bogart), who got a comparison to former Notre Dame star Brady Quinn.

“Quinn was a strong, filled-out quarterback with a rifle arm out of the Midwest,” Farrel wrote. “Vandagriff looks a lot like him, and he throws the same way.”

Of note, the aforementioned Foreman got a comparison to Chase Young.

