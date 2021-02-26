UGASports - The Daily Recap: Class of 2022 off to great start in trenches

Here is the Feb. 26 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Owning the trenches

When it comes to the 2022 recruiting class, Georgia has it made at defensive tackle. There are four five-star players at the position and two happen to be committed. Both of those players have chosen the Bulldogs.

Tyre West (Tift County/Tifton, Ga.) and Keithian "Bear" Alexander (Ryan/Denton, Texas) are giving Georgia a sizable advantage when it comes to how things could shake out at defensive tackle in the long haul.

“Kirby Smart and his staff also have a commitment from four-star Darris Smith, the No. 9 weakside defensive end in the 2022 class, who made his pledge to the Bulldogs one day after West,” wrote Josh Helmholdt. “No other school has two four-star defensive line commitments in this 2022 class yet. Georgia has two five-stars and a four-star, giving it far and away the best early group of commitments along the defensive line.”

What to expect at left guard

As mentioned on Thursday, freshman Amarius Mims could make things interesting at left tackle throughout the offseason. If Mims is ultimately the option at the position, it’s possible that Jamaree Salyer could move back inside to play left guard.

“That is exactly what happened in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl when (Xavier) Truss started at left tackle, with Salyer sliding inside for the first and only time in 10 games last year,” Anthony Dasher wote. “Ideally, that is what ultimately happens, as (Broderick) Jones, Truss and Mims each possess excellent length, while Salyer projects as more of a guard in the NFL.”

If Salyer sticks at left tackle, Justin Shaffer would be the favorite to start at left guard. He’d face competition from Clay Webb and Devin Willock, however.

Spotlight on Vandagriff

Freshman quarterback Brock Vandagriff was the highlight of Georgia’s recruiting class of 2021. Although JT Daniels will open next season as the program’s starting quarterback, Vandagriff could make a strong case to be his top backup as a true freshman.

“Starting this spring, Vandagriff will compete with Stetson Bennett and Carson Beck for the No. 2 job,” Dasher wrote. “It's certainly conceivable he could see some in-game reps, depending on the score. Whatever happens as far as the top backup role is concerned, this year sets up as a perfect opportunity to spend a season learning the system and putting himself in prime position to compete for the starting job in 2022—much as Aaron Murray did when he first arrived at Georgia. Of course, that's assuming Daniels leaves for the NFL after this season—a decision still yet to be made.”

Pride down to six

Cornerback Toriano Pride (Lutheran North/St. Louis) has cut his list to six programs—Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Missouri, Ohio State and Oregon. With Georgia, he’s forged a positive relationship with two assistant coaches in particular.

"I have a good relationship with coach (Dan) Lanning and coach (Jahmile) Addae,” Pride said. “And I have family in Atlanta."

Baseball: Webb set for return

Back from a bout with Covid-19, pitcher Ryan Webb will be available for the Bulldogs in their upcoming series with Gardner-Webb. Webb will pitch the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader.

“He’s doing well. It’s tough keeping him off the mound, and he’s wanted to go every single day since he got back on track,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “From day one he’s looked 100 percent, but we’ve been taking it slow. He’s faced hitters twice and actually did that yesterday before we left. He's slated to start on Saturday.”

Hoops: UGA adds game against Alabama

Georgia will play one additional game after Saturday’s meeting with South Carolina.

On March 6, Georgia will host Alabama. This game will come just four days before the SEC Tournament tips off.

This serves as a make-up game since Georgia was unable to play Texas A&M on Feb. 10. The Aggies have been dealing with numerous issues related to Covid-19 and have not played since Jan. 26.

