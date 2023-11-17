Here is the Nov. 17 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Nearing the top spot

Dave McMahon listed all of the important stats heading into Georgia’s game against Tennessee on Saturday. Of note, the Bulldogs are chasing a major winning streak that would put them tied at the top of the SEC.

“(Georgia’s) 27 wins in a row is the third most ever by a SEC team,” McMahon wrote. “If Georgia wins on Saturday, it would tie the two highest totals of 28 set by Alabama from 1978 to 1980 and from 1991 to 1993. The Dawgs also set a team record with their 25th consecutive home win. Heading into Knoxville, they also have a team-record 13 straight road wins.”

In addition, McMahon noted the significance of Georgia winning the SEC East once again.

“The Bulldogs will represent the SEC East for the 11th time,” McMahon wrote. “From 2002 to present, Georgia has represented the East 11 times while all other teams in the division have combined for 11 times. It is the sixth time that Smart has led the Dawgs into this game. He ties Steve Spurrier for the most by a head coach for a SEC East team.”

Score predictions

Everyone is on board with a Georgia cover against Tennessee. Rob Suggs noted that Georgia is rounding into form at a most critical time in the season.

“It seems like every week, as this streak grows longer, the pressure increases,” Suggs wrote. “But Kirby says that's a privilege. Stocking up on antacids just the same. Neyland is loud, but the Dawgs are peaking and the Vol Navy is leaking. Dawgs cover, 38-17.”

Also on UGASports

Carson Beck keeps getting better.

Georgia’s keys to the game against Tennessee.

Dawayne Galloway Jr. recaps his first Georgia visit.

LOL