The Daily Recap: Changing of the guard

Here is the Jan. 25 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

A change at running back

It’s not like the Georgia backfield will be inexperienced in 2022. But this will be the first time in quite a while that the Bulldogs will not have Zamir White and James Cook at running back. Both players are off to the NFL after solid 2021 campaigns.

Next up on the depth chart are Kendall Milton, Kenny McIntosh and Daijun Edwards. All three of these players have had their fair share of game reps.

“Fans should not notice much difference, if any, with their performance,” Anthony Dasher wrote. “Milton is a 225-pound powerhouse capable of handling the bulk of the load if called upon, while McIntosh brings versatility similar to what Cook brought to the table. Edwards gets overlooked but has proven to be a very capable back. All three will be good mentors to true freshmen Branson Robinson and Jordan Bryant James, once they join the team in May.”

Five five-stars

In the final Rivals rankings of the class of 2022, Georgia netted five five-star prospects. Those players are defensive end Mykel Williams (Hardaway/Columbus, Ga.), defensive tackle Bear Alexander (IMG Academy/Bradenton, Fla.), cornerback Jaheim Singletary (Riverside/Jacksonville, Fla.), defensive end Marvin Jones Jr. (American Heritage/Plantation, Fla) and cornerback Julian Humphrey (Clear Lake/Houston).

Lightsey thankful for Georgia

Outside linebacker EJ Lightsey (Fitzgerald/Fitzgerald, Ga.) was previously committed to Florida under former head coach Dan Mullen. However, after Mullen was fired and replaced by Billy Napier, it was made clear that Lightsey was no longer wanted by the new staff.

Lightsey’s high school coach Tucker Pruitt said his star player had to tell various coaches he was back on the market, with the Bulldogs being among those who remain interested in signing him. Pruitt said Lightsey is grateful for Georgia, South Carolina and other programs that have been receptive to him since he became available again.

Film don’t lie

Brent Rollins and Dayne Young looked back at Georgia's third-down defense against Alabama. The Bulldogs held the Crimson Tide to field goals rather than touchdowns and kept the score low. This was vital for the Dawgs.