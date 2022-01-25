The Daily Recap: Changing of the guard
Here is the Jan. 25 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
A change at running back
It’s not like the Georgia backfield will be inexperienced in 2022. But this will be the first time in quite a while that the Bulldogs will not have Zamir White and James Cook at running back. Both players are off to the NFL after solid 2021 campaigns.
Next up on the depth chart are Kendall Milton, Kenny McIntosh and Daijun Edwards. All three of these players have had their fair share of game reps.
“Fans should not notice much difference, if any, with their performance,” Anthony Dasher wrote. “Milton is a 225-pound powerhouse capable of handling the bulk of the load if called upon, while McIntosh brings versatility similar to what Cook brought to the table. Edwards gets overlooked but has proven to be a very capable back. All three will be good mentors to true freshmen Branson Robinson and Jordan Bryant James, once they join the team in May.”
Five five-stars
In the final Rivals rankings of the class of 2022, Georgia netted five five-star prospects. Those players are defensive end Mykel Williams (Hardaway/Columbus, Ga.), defensive tackle Bear Alexander (IMG Academy/Bradenton, Fla.), cornerback Jaheim Singletary (Riverside/Jacksonville, Fla.), defensive end Marvin Jones Jr. (American Heritage/Plantation, Fla) and cornerback Julian Humphrey (Clear Lake/Houston).
Lightsey thankful for Georgia
Outside linebacker EJ Lightsey (Fitzgerald/Fitzgerald, Ga.) was previously committed to Florida under former head coach Dan Mullen. However, after Mullen was fired and replaced by Billy Napier, it was made clear that Lightsey was no longer wanted by the new staff.
Lightsey’s high school coach Tucker Pruitt said his star player had to tell various coaches he was back on the market, with the Bulldogs being among those who remain interested in signing him. Pruitt said Lightsey is grateful for Georgia, South Carolina and other programs that have been receptive to him since he became available again.
Film don’t lie
Brent Rollins and Dayne Young looked back at Georgia's third-down defense against Alabama. The Bulldogs held the Crimson Tide to field goals rather than touchdowns and kept the score low. This was vital for the Dawgs.
Hoops: Dealing with the noise
Georgia head coach Tom Crean was asked how he and his team are handling the outside criticism about his job performance. The Bulldogs are 5-14 this season and are without a win in SEC play.
“I really don’t hear it, but I’m sure it’s there, but to be completely honest with you, I don’t hear it, whether it’s social media, or those types of things,” Crean said. “It's not my first time down that road in the coaching life, and you learn from experiences. My focus is completely centered on the team and how we can get better and prepare for these games. That's the most important thing. I learned that awhile back, and I have no intention of changing it."
Rumors vs. Facts
Hard at work
Another Kirbycopter sighting
Outside the Vent
Seven new players earned a fifth star in the final Rivals’ rankings of 2022.
A Rivals100 tight end detailed his commitment to Arkansas.
A top receiver in the state of Florida is considering Clemson at the top of his list.
About JFQ Lending
JFQ Lending is back again, sponsoring UGASports.com and providing you with home field advantage! For those of you that don’t know us yet, JFQ Lending is a residential mortgage company licensed in 40 states. We’re rocking an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and over 3,800 top ranked reviews and counting between Google and the BBB. JFQ Lending should be at the top of your draft list for any kind of refinance or a home purchase:
· Exclusive Rivals.com Home Field Advantage means we’ll cover your out-of-pocket appraisal cost. Plus, anyone you refer gets that deal too
· We funded over $25 million dollars for 100+ Rivals members last year
· Our technology allows for a streamlined application process. Just click here
· 33,000+ clients assisted, 9 billion+ in funded volume
· Stay tuned for market updates from the “JFQ Commissioner”
See you on the forum, Go Bulldogs!!