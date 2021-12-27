The Daily Recap: Bulldogs ready to roll in Miami

Here is the Dec. 27 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Ready to roll

Georgia made the trip to Miami for the Orange Bowl, with practices for the game against Michigan beginning Monday. Quarterback Stetson Bennett said the Bulldogs are feeling confident entering the semifinal matchup.

“We feel good. We practiced hard, we watched a lot of film on Michigan,” Bennett said. “They have a great team, but we’re feeling good.”

Of note, quarterback JT Daniels did not make the trip with the team. Daniels recently tested positive for Covid-19, which prevented him from flying down to Miami. If Daniels is cleared in time before the Orange Bowl, he will be able to fly down separately and participate in the game.

Head coach Kirby Smart said his team appears focused and ready to face the Wolverines.

“It’s awesome to be here. I’ve been a part of the Orange Bowl before, but I haven’t been here with Georgia,” Smart said. “I think our players are excited. We’ve got a lot of players from this area. We recruit this area heavily and I know our players are looking forward to this weather.”

Looking to beat the heat

Considering that Michigan has been playing in cold weather over the past couple of months, one potential issue for the Wolverines could be the warmer weather the tam will see in Miami. Michigan defensive end Aiden Hutchinson said it shouldn’t be a concern, however.

“I don’t think so. It’s nice being out here and we’re definitely going to have to get used to it at first for a little bit,” Hutchinson said. “Come Friday we’re rolling, and nothing is going to stop me.

“I’ll just have to get used to it at first. I’m used to being in Michigan, so I’m used to the cold weather, but it’s good to be down here. I think this weather will be good.”

Film don’t lie

Dayne Young and Brent Rollins broke down some Michigan game tape to see how the Wolverines may try to attack the Georgia defense.