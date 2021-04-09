UGASports - The Daily Recap: Breaking down Georgia's aggressive defense

Here is the April 9 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Blitz happy

Brent Rollins broke down the positive plays Georgia generated when blitzing opposing offenses during the 2020 season. Rollins used clips to show how the Bulldogs would blitz from multiple positions and how they would blitz linebackers and replace them in coverage with defensive linemen.

“When examining Georgia's defense during the Kirby Smart, and especially defensive coordinator Dan Lanning, era, a particular focus of the game stands out: the ability to dial up the right blitz at the right time,” Rollins wrote. “While it does not always work to the Bulldogs' advantage (we'll examine that in the next piece), the numbers, especially over the past two seasons, paint Georgia as one of the most successful blitz teams in the Power 5.”

‘It’s perfect right now’

Class of 2023 defensive end Victor Burley (Warner Robins/Warner Robins, Ga.) said he has maintained contact with Georgia on a weekly basis, speaking mostly with either defensive line coach Tray Scott or defensive graduate assistant Nick Williams.

When it comes to Georgia’s approach in recruiting the four-star prospect, Burley said he wouldn’t have them change a thing.

“It’s perfect right now. What Georgia needs to improve on is nothing. Really, they’re doing great," he said. "They see me at defensive end. They think I’m a five-technique or maybe a hybrid, as they say. I could play inside or outside.”

Putting practice into context

Former UGA coach Jim Donnan explained that news from the spring should often be taken with a grain of salt based on how these practices are structured.

“Any statistics that come out of something from Saturday need to be taken very lightly,” Donnan said. “Unless you’re a pro scout or a high school coach or somebody who really knows football, you really don’t know what part is the scrimmage and what part is not.”

Baseball: Bulldogs ambush Commodores

Georgia's bats woke up Thursday in its series opener against No. 1 Vanderbilt. The Bulldogs hit seven home runs en route to a 14-2 victory. Georgia did the bulk of its damage against Vanderbilt pitcher Kumar Rocker, who has a great chance to be the No. 1 selection in this year's MLB draft.

Connor Tate and Garrett Blaylock each hit two home runs.

“Coach (Scott) Daeley did a really great job of preparing these hitters,” head coach Scott Stricklin said during his post-game interview on 960 AM. “They’ve been watching a lot of video the last 48 hours, but now we’ve got our work cut out for us in Jack Leiter. These guys (Vanderbilt) are a really good team. They’re the No. 1 team in the country for a reason, but sometimes you have a really good night, and we had a really good night tonight.”

Masters update

Dave McMahon recapped the six former UGA golfers in the Masters. Brian Harman is off to a great start as he's tied for second after shooting a three-under 69 Thursday.

Kevin Kisner is tied for 13th (even 72). Hudson Swafford and Brendon Todd are tied for 20th (1-over 73). Harris English and Bubba Watson are tied for 31st (2-over 74).

Dirty work