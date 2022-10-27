The Daily Recap: Backup QB's preparation impresses Kirby Smart
Here is the Oct. 27 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
Georgia happy with backup quarterback
Although he hasn’t been pressed into meaningful action, Georgia is happy with where things are with backup quarterback Carson Beck. Head coach Kirby Smart has been impressed with how prepared Beck has been each week this season.
“Carson’s done a nice job. He studies and, as is always the case with the backup quarterback, they’ve got to be prepared for every game,” Smart said. “They don’t know if things will happen and if they’ve got to go in. He does a really good job doing that, and I think we do a really good job of managing his reps and getting him the looks he needs to prepare and develop.”
This season, Beck has completed 23 of 30 passes for 276 yards and four touchdowns in mop-up duty. Although Georgia hasn’t needed him, Beck is staying ready in the event he’s forced to enter the game.
“He certainly has not been in a lot of critical moments, but he’s done everything we’ve asked him to do,” Smart said.
Bennett has Florida coach’s respect
Stetson Bennett was close to playing for Billy Napier.
Before Napier took the Florida head coaching job, he was the coach at Louisiana. Napier offered Bennett a scholarship out of Jones County Junior College before Georgia came calling late that recruiting cycle. Bennett, who began his career at Georgia as a walk-on in 2016, accepted the offer to go to Georgia and the rest is history.
“I just thought the guy had a really good skill set. He was a very, very productive player in high school. He’s a winner, and he had a little bit of a chip on his shoulder that I respected,” Napier said. “I thought he would bring a lot to our team and playing quarterback. There’s a lot more that goes into it than physical traits. Stetson’s got those things.”
