The Daily Recap: Assessing the backup QBs
Here is the March 25 edition of The Daily Recap
Bennett assesses the backups
Stetson Bennett is entering his first offseason as the clear-cut starting quarterback for the Georgia football team. With that in mind, Bennett was asked to give his take on how the other quarterbacks on the roster are performing during the early going of spring practice.
“First of all, Carson (Beck), I mean I guess he’s a vet now, Carson’s a stud. Gunner (Stockton) came in, he comes in and he takes over the playbook. He’s asking me questions, wants to learn, what’s this, what’s that mean, what’s this mean, all this stuff. He’s soaking it up like a sponge,” Bennett said. “Brock (Vandagriff), he’s getting better every day. He’s in the playbook and doing his thing. I think we have an awesome relationship. I try to foster that in the quarterback room. Whenever those guys need any help, I’m always there for them.”
McClendon to speak up
With it being his fourth season on Georgia’s roster, right tackle Warren McClendon said it’s time for him to be more vocal on the offensive side of the ball.
“I’m definitely trying to be a leader. Being this is my fourth year, I’m trying to step up and be more vocal,” McClendon said. “I’m not a very talkative guy, but I’m trying to step up and be more talkative, leading by example and just helping out the younger guys.”
As a leader, McClendon said he’s helping mentor sophomore lineman Amarius Mims.
“He’s doing good. He’s getting better day by day,” McClendon said. “We spend quite a bit of time together off-field, just getting better, too.”
Latest with Lagway
Class of 2024 quarterback DJ Lagway (Willis/Willis, Texas) caught up with Nick Harris to discuss the latest with his recruitment. Among the schools he spoke about, Lagway commended how often he’s in communication with Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken.
"I talk to Coach Monken once a week, we talk a lot," he said. "I really like Georgia as a school, I can't wait to get up there."
Baseball: Previewing Georgia-Kentucky
Georgia is bracing for a frigid game when it travels to Kentucky this weekend. Temperatures are expected to fall to the mid-to-upper 40s with a wind chill in the 30s.
“It’s almost like getting punched in the face over and over,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “How much can you withstand? Kentucky is used to playing in cold weather, and we’re really not, to this extent.”
Outside the Vent
LSU received a commitment from tight end Mac Markway.
Kyler Murray claims Instagram scrub had nothing to do with the Cardinals.
Arkansas stunned Gonzaga to advance to the Elite Eight.
