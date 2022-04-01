The Daily Recap: Arik Gilbert joins the 'Cardio Club'
The Daily Recap
Gilbert joins the ‘Cardio Club’
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said Arik Gilbert has been dropping some needed weight since rejoining the football program. Smart said Gilbert is between 265 and 270 pounds at the moment. However, UGASports sources said Gilbert was upward to 300 pounds when he first came back to campus.
“The biggest hurdle for him has been at the conditioning level. I think that’s the biggest thing. Learning the playbook, catching the ball is not a problem, you can catch balls. But he came back a little heavy and he'll admit that,” Smart said. “But he’s done a tremendous job of being part of our Cardio Club, dropping weight. He’s probably between 265-270, but he’s dropping.”
Smart said Gilbert has been working as a tight end although he’s still listed as a receiver on the official roster. This makes sense considering that Brock Bowers (labrum), Darnell Washington (lower leg) and Ryland Goede (knee) are all out for the spring due to injuries.
Smart said that while Gilbert has improved his weight, his stamina is the next area that needs to get better.
“What’s happening now is he’s starting to make more and more plays, but he’s having to work on his stamina to be able to sustain in practice,” Smart said. “He’s got to get back in condition so he can burst and run. But I’m pleased.”
Practice observations
Georgia returned to the practice field and for the second time this spring the media was able to watch some of the work being done. Approximately 20 minutes of viewing was allowed, and UGASports was on hand to check out what was going on.
Jones’ turn
Broderick Jones is next in line to start at left tackle for Georgia. He started four games last season and appears poised to take a major step in 2022. Last season, Jones said he tried to learn as much as possible from Jamaree Salyer, Georgia’s primary starter at left tackle.
"Just being able to sit back, soak up what Jamaree left behind, listening to what he’s doing, asking him how can I do this better or what should I do if this happens?" Jones said. "Just sitting back and learning from somebody that has done it before me and is a great player."
Davis talks UGA visit
Class of 2024 four-star running back Kameron Davis (Dougherty/Albany, Ga.) spoke with Ryan Wright about his recent UGA visit. He noted what he liked about the offense at practice.
“They are balanced," Davis said. "They spread the ball around, and they get the QB involved with a lot of RPOs (run-pass option."
Running backs coach Dell McGee offered up some additional insight to Georgia’s offense as well.
“He shared ways to get my hips and feet better,” Davis said. “I watched their film, and they showed me how they get the running backs in involved in their offense.”
