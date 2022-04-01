The Daily Recap: Arik Gilbert joins the 'Cardio Club'

Here is the April 1 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Gilbert joins the ‘Cardio Club’

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said Arik Gilbert has been dropping some needed weight since rejoining the football program. Smart said Gilbert is between 265 and 270 pounds at the moment. However, UGASports sources said Gilbert was upward to 300 pounds when he first came back to campus.

“The biggest hurdle for him has been at the conditioning level. I think that’s the biggest thing. Learning the playbook, catching the ball is not a problem, you can catch balls. But he came back a little heavy and he'll admit that,” Smart said. “But he’s done a tremendous job of being part of our Cardio Club, dropping weight. He’s probably between 265-270, but he’s dropping.”

Smart said Gilbert has been working as a tight end although he’s still listed as a receiver on the official roster. This makes sense considering that Brock Bowers (labrum), Darnell Washington (lower leg) and Ryland Goede (knee) are all out for the spring due to injuries.

Smart said that while Gilbert has improved his weight, his stamina is the next area that needs to get better.

“What’s happening now is he’s starting to make more and more plays, but he’s having to work on his stamina to be able to sustain in practice,” Smart said. “He’s got to get back in condition so he can burst and run. But I’m pleased.”

Practice observations

Georgia returned to the practice field and for the second time this spring the media was able to watch some of the work being done. Approximately 20 minutes of viewing was allowed, and UGASports was on hand to check out what was going on.