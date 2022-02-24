The Daily Recap: Arik Gilbert back to work with Bulldogs

Here is the Feb. 24 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Gilbert’s role in 2022

Having transferred to Georgia last year, receiver Arik Gilbert was expected to play a big role. Instead, Gilbert missed the season due to personal reasons.

With the new year underway, however, Gilbert is back with the program and expected to practice during the spring. As Anthony Dasher wrote, Gilbert’s presence could be a big lift for the Bulldogs.

“To Kirby Smart’s credit, he stuck with the Marietta native, who rejoined the program back in January,” Dasher wrote. “Georgia lists Gilbert as a wide receiver, although we understand he’s going to need to get his weight down lower than what it is. This spring will be huge from the standpoint of getting back in the shape he’ll need to be this fall. If he can, Gilbert can help make up for the loss of (Jermaine) Burton and give Todd Monken potentially another huge offensive piece.”

Dasher also noted that the receiving group will receive a boost if Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, Arian Smith and Dominick Blaylock can stay healthy.

“Blaylock never could quite shake a hamstring injury that occurred once he started ramping up his rehab from a second torn ACL,” Dasher wrote. “If Blaylock can finally get back to a semblance of his old self, he can still become a valuable contributor. And that’s certainly the case for Smith, who has been beset with injuries seemingly from the first time he arrived on campus. From a bum hamstring to a fractured wrist and last year’s November leg injury that cost him the rest of the season, Smith just hasn’t been able to stay on the field.

“That’s been a shame because when Smith plays, he makes things happen. Smith has five catches for 188 yards, with three of those receptions going for touchdowns. If Smith can ever find a way to stay healthy, watch out. But that’s something he still has to prove. Rosemy-Jacksaint did play in 13 of 15 games for Georgia last fall, but dealt with various nagging injuries, which helped limit him to just seven catches for 94 yards. He’s capable of much more than that.”

Brown’s salary revealed

New Georgia secondary coach Fran Brown will earn $750,000 for his duties during the 2022 campaign. Brown, 39, arrived at Georgia after spending the past two seasons at Rutgers. Brown is replacing Jahmile Addae, who left Georgia to take the same position at Miami.

Brown already recruiting Evans

It didn’t take long for Brown to hit the recruiting trail.

Cornerback Luke Evans (Chaminade Madonna/Hollywood, Fla.) was among Brown’s first targets, with the new Georgia assistant extending him a scholarship offer. Brown said he enjoyed conversing with Brown and hearing what he had to say.

"It was real cool," Evans said. "It was him talking about his family members and how important they are to him in his life. The same goes for me. My family is everything to me."

Flores talks Georgia

Wide receiver Rico Flores Jr. (Folsom/Folsom, Calif.) spoke with Jed May about why Georgia made his top five. Flores credited the Georgia coaching staff for creating a positive environment throughout the process.

Kirkland praises UGA coaches

Offensive lineman Payton Kirkland (Dr. Phillips/Orlando, Fla.) raved about how the UGA coaches have treated him thus far in his recruitment.

“It is a great relationship,” Kirkland said “I am getting to know them. We’ll see what happens from here. On my official visit, I really am looking forward to getting to know them better.”

Kirkland said he will take an official visit to Georgia in April.

