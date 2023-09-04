Here is the Sept. 4 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Are expectations too high?

Georgia’s performance through the first two and a half quarters of Saturday’s win over Tennessee-Martin left a lot to be desired. The Bulldogs were flat offensively and unable to move the ball with consistency.

Of course, beginning with a Mekhi Mews touchdown from 54 yards out midway through the third quarter, the Bulldogs started to open the game up and ended up winning 48-7. But with how the game started, Anthony Dasher wondered if Georgia’s external expectations are too high now that it is coming off consecutive national championships.

“Has winning back-to-back national championships made expectations so high at Georgia that anything less than absolute domination on any given weekend will be considered a cause for major concern? It depends on who you ask,” Dasher wrote. “After struggling to put points on the board, Georgia went into halftime up 17-0 thanks in part to a disjointed series of plays at the end of the second quarter. One would have sworn the foretold apocalypse had arrived with offensive coordinator Mike Bobo the devil in a bucket hat.”

For what it’s worth, head coach Kirby Smart doesn’t care what anyone outside of the program thinks. Given his track record, especially over the past two years, it’s understandable.

“Everybody thinks you're just going to walk out and roll over these teams. That's the 'it'll be 40 to nothing by halftime,' and then it's not, you get tighter, guys get worried,” Smart said. “I'm over that. I'm past those days. I want to grow and get better. It's not about who we play.”

Highs and lows

The Georgia offense wasn’t as steady as a year ago when Heisman Trophy finalist Stetson Bennett was leading the way. But there was still a good bit to like in Saturday’s win, while acknowledging the struggles that took place for more than a half.

"It could be anxiety. It could be the team we played. They did a good job," Smart said. "I wouldn't say they controlled the line of scrimmage, but they stopped the run well. We weren't explosive in the run game outside of two runs maybe, I don't know. They did some nice things, and we've got an opportunity to improve on a lot of things, do better, and find the guys that we've got to say who touches the ball."

