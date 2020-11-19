UGASports - The Daily Recap: Anthony Edwards goes No. 1, Monty Rice's toughness

Here is the Nov. 19 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

No. 1

For the first time in program history, Georgia has a No. 1 pick in the NBA draft.

Anthony Edwards was taken with the first overall selection by the Minnesota Timberwolves. In his lone year at Georgia, Edwards averaged 19.1 points. He was named the SEC Freshman of the Year by both the coaches and the Associated Press.

Edwards is the ninth Georgia player to be selected in the first round. The others were Willie Anderson (No. 10 to San Antonio in 1988), Alec Kessler (No. 12 by Houston prior a trade to Miami in 1987), Vern Fleming (No. 22 to Indiana in 1984), Spencer Elmore (No. 25 to the Los Angeles Clippers in 1992) and Jumaine Jones (No. 27 to Atlanta before a trade to Philadelphia in 1999).

Rice’s toughness

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said this season hasn’t been easy for linebacker Monty Rice due to how banged up he’s been during most of the weeks. But with his rest and recovery during each week, Rice has been able to make himself available for the team each Saturday

"The hardest thing is he's injured, he's hurting, but he’s able to go on game days. That's probably the most important thing—that he's been able to function,” Smart said. “If we didn’t think he could play on game days, he wouldn’t be out there.”

While hurting during a unique and strange season, Rice has no plans to opt out for the remainder of the year. That has Smart believing that Rice has improved his standing with NFL teams.

“This guy, he’s improving his opportunity to go in the NFL, because they have guys every week in the NFL who are 90 percent or 85 percent,” Smart said. “You see it every week; a guy goes out there and gives them what he can. He goes, because they’ve got a 53-man roster, and he might be the best player.

“For those guys, they’re going to think extremely highly—at least the guys I’ve talked to in the NFL—of the players who are willing to push themselves and play hurt, as long as he can’t injure himself worse, which can’t happen right now based on his injury. It's not going to get worse. It’s a matter of what he can play with, and he’s a really tough guy."

UGA picks up Rivals100 linebacker

Linebacker Smael Mondon (Paulding County/Dallas, Ga.) announced his commitment to Georgia Wednesday morning. The four-star recruit, who ranks as the 89th overall player in the nation, chose the Bulldogs over Auburn, Florida, LSU and Tennessee.

Mondon opened up to Chad SImmons about why he chose Georgia in the end.

"Georgia is the right school for me because of trust," said Mondon. "I trust the coaches at Georgia, and I really trust coach Schumann develop me at linebacker and put me in position to pursue a career in the NFL.

"I also love the home-feel at Georgia. They stayed very consistent with me throughout the entire process, they never fell off, they have been true with me all the way through, and that made a difference.

Mondon said that co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann’s ability to develop linebackers such as Roquan Smith and Tae Crowder stood out in a major way. He also believes the Bulldogs are close to capturing a national title.

"I really like where Georgia is as a program. Under Coach Smart, they are expected to be in the playoff discussion every year, so that is a great thing. Coach Smart has Georgia's expectations high right now, and it looks like Georgia is one or two key pieces away from winning it all. I think I could have a chance to win a national championship at Georgia.

"It has been a long journey to get here, so I am relieved to be committed to Georgia. It was fun, and not too stressful for me, but it still feels very good to commit. I have not let recruiting get to me, but it still was a long process.

"Georgia was always in that top group for me, and if they were not No. 1, then they probably were No. 2 at different times, but now they are on top and I am committed to Georgia. I had that feeling late in August or early in September about Georgia, and just looking at their body of work and how I feel the coaches can help me there, it has been the right school for me since then."

Jake Reuse compared Mondon, Georgia’s 19th overall recruit in the class of 2021, to linebacker Quay Walker, based on his athletic attributes. Reuse mentions that two names to watch at the linebacker position for Georgia’s class moving forward, now that Mondon is in the fold, are Jamon Dumas-Johnson (St. Frances/Baltimore) and Chaz Chambliss (Carrolton/Carrolton). In addition, continue to keep eyes on outside linebacker Xavian Sorey (IMG Academy/Bradenton, Fla.) and defensive end Byron Young (Georgia Military College/Milledgeville).

Mondon’s film review

Trent Smallwood broke down Mondon’s game tape and noted that he’s a “do-it-all prospect” for his Paulding County team.

“He plays running back, linebacker, special teams, and would likely do more if asked,” Smallwood wrote. “With his athleticism, defensive coordinator Dan Lanning will be able to move him around schematically. Remember when Roquan Smith used to fly threw the hole on a blitz laying big hits on the quarterback? I could see Mondon being used in a similar manner and the video below shows an example of the explosiveness on a blitz through the B-Gap.”

Daniels’ time is near

Anthony Dasher wrote that all the signs are pointing to JT Daniels getting the start Saturday against Mississippi State. On Tuesday, which is an important installation week at practice, Daniels took all of the first-team reps, according to Radi Nabulsi’s insider note.

“Personally, nobody is expecting Daniels to be perfect,” Dasher wrote. “As mentally prepared and as smart as we're told that he is, don't be shocked if there are some first-game hiccups. Mistakes are bound to happen.

“But here is the thing: Georgia has been missing a legit passing threat.”

Another insider note

Thompson heads to Sea Island

Off the heels of The Masters, the PGA Tour heads to Sea Island and the RSM Classic. The tournament starts Thursday and has 10 Bulldogs in the field, including current UGA golfer Davis Thompson.

Thompson is a senior and has played in a few pro tournaments including the U.S. Open back in September.

He was recently named the top amateur according to the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

