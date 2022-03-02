The Daily Recap: A potential SEC showdown for a top defensive lineman

Here is the March 2 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Will Overton end up in the SEC?

Blayne Gilmer and Adam Gorney debated whether defensive end LT Overton (Milton/Milton, Ga.) will end up at either Georgia or Texas A&M when his recruitment comes to a close. Gilmer believes those are the top two choices while Gorney thinks it's possible he heads elsewhere.

“An upcoming visit to Oregon could make things especially interesting especially if first-year coach Dan Lanning can really sell his vision for the program,” Gorney wrote. “They know each other from Lanning’s days at Georgia, and Lebbeus Overton playing with his brother is really important so that’s another factor to consider. It’s likely Overton ends up in the SEC but if he was so sold on that he could have already made that decision. He hasn’t. So it opens up the possibility others could sneak in here.”

“Texas A&M and Georgia have been the most consistent in their pursuit of Overton,” Gilmer wrote. “A&M seems to have built the strongest rapport overall. Official visits will be important. Georgia should never be counted out because of how well it does with on-campus recruiting. However, it certainly seems like the Aggies are the team to beat.”

Inside scoop on Searels

Former UGA center Ben Jones spoke with Gilmer about offensive line coach Stacy Searels, who just joined Kirby Smart’s staff on Monday. Searels coached previously at Georgia from 2007-10, which overlapped with Jones’ time on campus.

Jones broke down what he liked about Searels as a coach.

"His coaching style and the way he taught you in the meeting room," Jones said. "The reason I'm still in this league (NFL) is because I play through injuries, I'm tough, but I know the game of football. I'm a guy who can get everyone lined up and make all the calls. That's what he taught me. How to be a leader, how to make every call for the offensive line, for guys to rely on me in our room. Guys look to me to make sure we are on the right page. He got me to making checks, making sure I knew where blitzes were coming from, so he prepared me for the next step."