The Daily Recap: A potential SEC showdown for a top defensive lineman
Here is the March 2 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
Will Overton end up in the SEC?
Blayne Gilmer and Adam Gorney debated whether defensive end LT Overton (Milton/Milton, Ga.) will end up at either Georgia or Texas A&M when his recruitment comes to a close. Gilmer believes those are the top two choices while Gorney thinks it's possible he heads elsewhere.
“An upcoming visit to Oregon could make things especially interesting especially if first-year coach Dan Lanning can really sell his vision for the program,” Gorney wrote. “They know each other from Lanning’s days at Georgia, and Lebbeus Overton playing with his brother is really important so that’s another factor to consider. It’s likely Overton ends up in the SEC but if he was so sold on that he could have already made that decision. He hasn’t. So it opens up the possibility others could sneak in here.”
“Texas A&M and Georgia have been the most consistent in their pursuit of Overton,” Gilmer wrote. “A&M seems to have built the strongest rapport overall. Official visits will be important. Georgia should never be counted out because of how well it does with on-campus recruiting. However, it certainly seems like the Aggies are the team to beat.”
Inside scoop on Searels
Former UGA center Ben Jones spoke with Gilmer about offensive line coach Stacy Searels, who just joined Kirby Smart’s staff on Monday. Searels coached previously at Georgia from 2007-10, which overlapped with Jones’ time on campus.
Jones broke down what he liked about Searels as a coach.
"His coaching style and the way he taught you in the meeting room," Jones said. "The reason I'm still in this league (NFL) is because I play through injuries, I'm tough, but I know the game of football. I'm a guy who can get everyone lined up and make all the calls. That's what he taught me. How to be a leader, how to make every call for the offensive line, for guys to rely on me in our room. Guys look to me to make sure we are on the right page. He got me to making checks, making sure I knew where blitzes were coming from, so he prepared me for the next step."
Uzo-Diribe impresses Harris
Defensive end Gabriel Harris (Thomas County Central/Thomasville, Ga.) said new outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe has been in touch with him just about every day since his arrival. This relationship has put the Bulldogs in a great position to land Harris.
"He really makes me feel like a priority," Harris said. "Georgia is one of my top schools on the list."
Freeling talks UGA interest
Ben Bachmann spoke with offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (Oceanside Collegiate Academy/Mt. Pleasant, S.C.) about where things stand now that offensive line coach Matt Luke decided to step away from the program.
Freeling noted that his relationship with assistant Eddie Gordon has kept his interest in Georgia, with the four-star prospect wanting to get a better feel of the campus on his next visit.
UGASports Live
Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi and Dayne Young discussed Georgia players preparing for the NFL combine and Stacy Searels returning to Athens as the program’s offensive line coach. They ended the show with questions from the DawgVent at UGASports.com.
Shaffer’s exit interview
Almost two months have passed since Georgia won the national championship over Alabama. Yet offensive lineman Justin Shaffer, who is preparing for the NFL draft, is still basking in the glory of capturing the title.
“I’ve been walking around with my chest out a little bit, just knowing I was a national champion,” Shaffer said.
Baseball: Bulldogs win despite sloppy effort
Georgia managed to come away with another victory despite a subpar effort in Tuesday’s 7-6 win over Wofford. But with all wins counting the same, the Bulldogs are now 8-0, which is the best start head coach Scott Stricklin has ever had.
“It was ugly, sloppy, but man, it was a win,” Stricklin said on his postgame radio show. “We get to get to go back home now, have a good two days of practice and get ready for a huge weekend series against Georgia Tech.”
Hoops: UGA loses again
Georgia’s awful basketball season continued with a 75-68 loss to Tennessee. The Bulldogs have lost a program-record 24 games.
“Our guys just came up short, but it wasn’t a result of flinching, it certainly wasn’t from lack of belief, and it certainly wasn’t from not wanting it,” head coach Tom Crean said. “This team prepares and practices its butts off. The way they played tonight is indicative of the way they train.”
Frank Ros celebrated a birthday Tuesday
Dawgs give back
No. 1
Outside the Vent
The top performances from the offensive linemen at Rivals Camp Series Los Angeles.
Utah State announced the death of head coach Blake Anderson’s son.
Rob Manfred just might be the worst commissioner in sports history.
About JFQ Lending
JFQ Lending is back again, sponsoring UGASports.com and providing you with home field advantage! For those of you that don’t know us yet, JFQ Lending is a residential mortgage company licensed in 40 states. We’re rocking an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and over 3,800 top ranked reviews and counting between Google and the BBB. JFQ Lending should be at the top of your draft list for any kind of refinance or a home purchase:
· Exclusive Rivals.com Home Field Advantage means we’ll cover your out-of-pocket appraisal cost. Plus, anyone you refer gets that deal too
· We funded over $25 million dollars for 100+ Rivals members last year
· Our technology allows for a streamlined application process. Just click here
· 33,000+ clients assisted, 9 billion+ in funded volume
· Stay tuned for market updates from the “JFQ Commissioner”
See you on the forum, Go Bulldogs!!