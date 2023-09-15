The Daily Recap: An eerily similar position
Here is the Sept. 15 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.
Eerily similar
Kirby Smart is sitting in almost the same position his mentor Nick Saban was after 98 games with their present teams.
After Saban’s first 98 games at Alabama, he held an 83-15 record. Smart, after 98 games at Georgia, sits at 83-15. In SEC play, including SEC Championships, Saban was 49-11 during this span. Smart is 50-12.
Both recorded two SEC titles in 98 games, with Saban notching three national championships to Smart’s two.
Recently, Georgia’s offense has lit up the scoreboard, accomplishing something it never has before.
“Georgia has now won three straight games (dating back to the CFP Championship) by 40 or more points,” Dave McMahon wrote. “It's the first time in school history that they accomplished that feat. Since the beginning of the 2021 season, Georgia has won ten games by 40 or more points. No other team in the FBS has more than seven. Here's a breakdown on all those blowouts season-by-season under the current head coach.”
Score predictions
Patrick Garbin believes that Georgia will cover the 27.5-point spread against South Carolina.
“Georgia wins, 48-13, and covers,” Garbin wrote. “After the Bulldogs looked so-so at times against two lower-tier opponents, I see them putting it all together this week and hammering an SEC East rival at home.”
Garbin also believes the Gamecocks will record fewer than 100 rushing yards in the game.
“No, South Carolina will have fewer than 100 yards rushing,” he wrote. “If the Gamecocks could only rush for 106 yards (1.5 yards per carry) against North Carolina and Furman combined, I doubt they will total 100 vs. Georgia.”
Also on UGASports
The Pro Football Focus matchup between Georgia and South Carolina.
Ny Carr is building deep connections at Georgia.
Hayden Lowe reacts to his new offer.
