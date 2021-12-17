The Daily Recap: An early look at 2023 recruiting
Here is the Dec. 17 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
Looking ahead
With the majority of the 2022 class in the books, Blayne Gilmer put together a list of prospects Georgia is already keying on in 2023. The big name that most of the schools will be looking at is none other than quarterback Arch Manning (Isidore Newman School/New Orleans).
“Arch Manning is the biggest overall prize out there in the Class of 2023,” Gilmer wrote. “Manning is the No. 1 prospect, the No. 1 quarterback, and comes from a family that is not only football royalty, but also prints money when it comes to advertising and media coverage. Georgia has multiple strong connections to the Manning family on its current coaching staff. Georgia is well-positioned with Manning and will be competing with programs like Alabama, Ole Miss, Texas, and Clemson for the signature of Arch come this time next year.”
Another player to keep a close eye on is receiver Brandon Inniss (American Heritage/Plantation, Fla.), who recently decommitted from Oklahoma.
“Georgia has signed quality receivers in the last few recruiting classes. The elite, five-star receiver has eluded them, however,” Gilmer wrote. “Georgia intends to change that with its longtime recruitment of Brandon Inniss. Inniss has been targeted by Georgia since he was an eighth-grader playing varsity at University High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Inniss is now at American Heritage, the school from which UGA just signed five-star edge defender Marvin Jones Jr. Georgia coaches Cortez Hankton and Dell McGee have some momentum with Inniss after his decommitment from Oklahoma.”
Stewart names finalists
Georgia’s top remaining target in the 2022 recruiting class remains defensive end Shemar Stewart (Monsignor Pace/Opa Locka, Fla.). Although he’s planning to wait until February to sign his National Letter of Intent, Stewart announced his final three schools.
Joining the Bulldogs in the final group are Texas A&M and Miami.
Stewart will take a visit to Georgia in January, with the Bulldogs holding hopes the late trip will be enough to earn his commitment.
Other prospects remaining
In addition to Stewart, Jed May put together a list of 2022 recruits Georgia is still recruiting past the early signing period.
Of note are defensive lineman Christen Miller (Cedar Grove/Ellenwood, Ga.) and offensive lineman Earnest Greene (St. John Bosco/Bellflower, Calif.).
Hurdlin’
Where the top 10 remaining prospects stand after the early signing period’s first day.
Will Spencer Rattler be the best quarterback in the SEC next season?
Pitt QB Kenny Pickett to skip the Peach Bowl to prepare for the NFL draft.
About JFQ Lending
JFQ Lending is back again, sponsoring UGASports.com and providing you with home field advantage! For those of you that don’t know us yet, JFQ Lending is a residential mortgage company licensed in 40 states. We’re rocking an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and over 3,800 top ranked reviews and counting between Google and the BBB. JFQ Lending should be at the top of your draft list for any kind of refinance or a home purchase:
· Exclusive Rivals.com Home Field Advantage means we’ll cover your out-of-pocket appraisal cost. Plus, anyone you refer gets that deal too
· We funded over $25 million dollars for 100+ Rivals members last year
· Our technology allows for a streamlined application process. Just click here
· 33,000+ clients assisted, 9 billion+ in funded volume
· Stay tuned for market updates from the “JFQ Commissioner”
See you on the forum, Go Bulldogs!!
JFQ Lending, Inc. does Business in Accordance with Federal Fair Lending Laws. NMLS ID 1639493. (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org) Information, rates, and programs are subject to change without notice. All products are subject to credit and property approval. This is not an offer to enter into an agreement. Other restrictions may apply. JFQ Lending, Inc. is not affiliated with or acting on behalf of or at the direction of the FHA, VA, or Federal Government. 7720 N. Dobson Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85256.
Equal Housing Lender