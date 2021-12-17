The Daily Recap: An early look at 2023 recruiting

Here is the Dec. 17 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Looking ahead

With the majority of the 2022 class in the books, Blayne Gilmer put together a list of prospects Georgia is already keying on in 2023. The big name that most of the schools will be looking at is none other than quarterback Arch Manning (Isidore Newman School/New Orleans).

“Arch Manning is the biggest overall prize out there in the Class of 2023,” Gilmer wrote. “Manning is the No. 1 prospect, the No. 1 quarterback, and comes from a family that is not only football royalty, but also prints money when it comes to advertising and media coverage. Georgia has multiple strong connections to the Manning family on its current coaching staff. Georgia is well-positioned with Manning and will be competing with programs like Alabama, Ole Miss, Texas, and Clemson for the signature of Arch come this time next year.”

Another player to keep a close eye on is receiver Brandon Inniss (American Heritage/Plantation, Fla.), who recently decommitted from Oklahoma.

“Georgia has signed quality receivers in the last few recruiting classes. The elite, five-star receiver has eluded them, however,” Gilmer wrote. “Georgia intends to change that with its longtime recruitment of Brandon Inniss. Inniss has been targeted by Georgia since he was an eighth-grader playing varsity at University High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Inniss is now at American Heritage, the school from which UGA just signed five-star edge defender Marvin Jones Jr. Georgia coaches Cortez Hankton and Dell McGee have some momentum with Inniss after his decommitment from Oklahoma.”

Stewart names finalists

Georgia’s top remaining target in the 2022 recruiting class remains defensive end Shemar Stewart (Monsignor Pace/Opa Locka, Fla.). Although he’s planning to wait until February to sign his National Letter of Intent, Stewart announced his final three schools.

Joining the Bulldogs in the final group are Texas A&M and Miami.

Stewart will take a visit to Georgia in January, with the Bulldogs holding hopes the late trip will be enough to earn his commitment.

Other prospects remaining

In addition to Stewart, Jed May put together a list of 2022 recruits Georgia is still recruiting past the early signing period.

Of note are defensive lineman Christen Miller (Cedar Grove/Ellenwood, Ga.) and offensive lineman Earnest Greene (St. John Bosco/Bellflower, Calif.).

Hurdlin’