 UGASports - The Daily Recap: Ameer Speed 'may be better than we thought'
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-10 05:00:00 -0500') }}

The Daily Recap: Ameer Speed 'may be better than we thought'

Ameer Speed runs out of the tunnel before the Peach Bowl. (Paul Abell/Abell Images, for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl)
Jason Butt • UGASports
Here is the May 10 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Speed’s talent is showing

Ameer Speed has waited patiently for the opportunity to be a starting cornerback at Georgia. Given the talent and depth ahead of him over the past few years, it would have been easy to assume Speed just wasn’t the caliber of player to start at a major Power 5 program.

However, Speed proved this belief couldn’t be further from the truth.

Speed began and ended the spring as Georgia’s top option at cornerback as the elder statesman of the unit.

“Speed may be better than we thought,” Anthony Dasher wrote in his post-spring report on the cornerbacks. “At 6-foot-3 and 211 pounds, the Jacksonville native has played extensively for Georgia over his career, albeit mostly on special teams. He’s always been a capable cornerback, but after being stuck behind the likes of Deandre Baker, Tyson Campbell, and Eric Stokes, it’s been difficult for him to have much of an opportunity. That’s going to change this fall.

“Speed enjoyed an excellent showing in Georgia’s Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl win over Cincinnati, and by all accounts followed it up with a solid spring. He started opposite Kimber on the first-team defense, finishing with seven tackles and a pair of pass breakups.It’s always refreshing to see players who have patiently bided their time, finally get their opportunity. Don't be surprised when he takes advantage of it.”

Crocker ‘surprised’ by UGA offer

Class of 2023 offensive lineman Joe Crocker (Franklin Road Academy/Nashville, Tenn.) has picked up a slew of offers recently, with one being considered the biggest.

“I think Georgia was probably my biggest offer so far,” Crocker said. “That surprised me because I hadn’t really been in contact with them, but I was so excited to call (offensive line) coach (Matt) Luke and get that offer. As everyone knows, it’s a big, winning program with a bunch of history. Coach Smart has that program as a top five college program.”

Giant defensive tackle planning to visit Georgia

Defensive tackle Deone Walker (Cass Tech/Detroit) would be a huge—no pun intended—addition to whichever school he ultimately chooses. At 6-foot-7 and 340 pounds, Walker will be able to choose just about any program to attend when it’s all said and done.

When it comes to summer visits, Georgia is on the list as the program will hope to make a great impression.

“I was planning on announcing a top five after June visits. I know that I am going down South with my coach,” Walker said. “He said we’re supposed to hit up places like Ole Miss, Missouri and Georgia. I think we are going to LSU, Southern and a couple other places.”

Baseball: Bulldogs come up short

Unable to get its second series victory over a top-ranked team this season, Georgia dropped Sunday’s rubber match against No. 1 Arkansas 5-3. Previously, the Bulldogs took two of three games against Vanderbilt when it was ranked No. 1.

Georgia took a 3-0 lead in the third inning but were unable to hold on over the course of the next six innings. This loss followed a defeat Friday and a win on Saturday.

"I’m proud of our guys. We fought hard and played well against the No. 1 team in the country with the biggest crowds of the season. I think they called it like 7,600, but it sounded like 10,000. We were in every game, and won yesterday,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “To play like we did in this atmosphere, that was good for us. We’ll take Monday off, as we’ve still got final exams. Then, we’ll get right back to work Tuesday and Wednesday before heading to Gainesville on Thursday.”

Georgia will return to play on the road against Florida on Friday.

Also included here: Kirby Smart considers Barry Alvarez a mentor

Eric Stokes’ Mother’s Day tribute

