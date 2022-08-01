The Daily Recap: All the things he can buy
That’s a lot of stuff
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart recently signed a contract that will average him over $10 million a year for the next 10 seasons. With all that money, Dayne Young took a look at all of the items Smart can now buy with the amount of money he will be receiving.
Included were over 8.5 million orders of Pokey Stix and 450,000 Masters Tournament green jackets.
“You think you get to a level of having your name on Georgia's indoor practice facility without having YEARS of refined social pivots when norms are defined?” Young wrote. “Billy Payne handed out green jackets that are estimated to be worth around $250. Kirby Smart could afford plenty of those. I don't know what a round at Augusta National would cost, but Natty Kirby won't have to hobnob to pay it.”
UGASports.com Call-In Show
Lanning avoiding media narratives
With roughly a month away from the season opener against Georgia, Oregon head coach Dan Lanning is avoiding the media narratives that have already emerged heading into the game.
Those include the matchup between Lanning’s new team and his old employer, as well as trying to chase a program like Georgia to become a national power.
“Yeah, we're not chasing anybody. We're trying to maximize ourselves. We're going to be the best team we can possibly be in the year 2022,” Lanning said. “Our goal, like I said, is to win every single game. That's our goal. We have the team and the ability to do it. Time will tell if we're able to fill that void and do those things that are necessary to be successful.”
White checks in for another visit
Georgia has emerged as one of the favorites for class of 2024 wide receiver Mekhai White (King George/King George, Va.). White described his July 29 visit as “awesome,” with the Bulldogs in excellent position moving forward.
Mizell breaks down his Dawg Days visit
Class of 2024 running back Tovani Mizell (DeMatha/Hyattsville, Md.) broke down the latest following his recent Dawg Days visit over the weekend.
"Georgia definitely, their coaching staff has shown me the most love all around," Mizell said. "I got a chance to meet a couple of the coaches, including Coach Smart and Coach (Dell) McGee. I've been talking to Coach McGee a lot. He actually has visited me three times (to evaluate). So I got a chance to talk to him in person, and he was really cool. Really cool. Coach Smart is really a really cool person too. I got a chance to tour the facility and put on the uniform. So it was a good experience."
Coming soon
Walter Camp Watch List
Outside the Vent
The legendary Bill Russell passed away at the age of 88.
Programs have been active trying to flip a five-star receiver from Ohio State.
Texas A&M landed its first commitment in its recruiting class of 2024.
Deebo Samuel and the 49ers agreed on a massive three-year contract.
