The Daily Recap: All the things he can buy

Here is the Aug. 1 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending. That’s a lot of stuff Georgia head coach Kirby Smart recently signed a contract that will average him over $10 million a year for the next 10 seasons. With all that money, Dayne Young took a look at all of the items Smart can now buy with the amount of money he will be receiving. Included were over 8.5 million orders of Pokey Stix and 450,000 Masters Tournament green jackets. “You think you get to a level of having your name on Georgia's indoor practice facility without having YEARS of refined social pivots when norms are defined?” Young wrote. “Billy Payne handed out green jackets that are estimated to be worth around $250. Kirby Smart could afford plenty of those. I don't know what a round at Augusta National would cost, but Natty Kirby won't have to hobnob to pay it.” UGASports.com Call-In Show

Lanning avoiding media narratives With roughly a month away from the season opener against Georgia, Oregon head coach Dan Lanning is avoiding the media narratives that have already emerged heading into the game. Those include the matchup between Lanning’s new team and his old employer, as well as trying to chase a program like Georgia to become a national power. “Yeah, we're not chasing anybody. We're trying to maximize ourselves. We're going to be the best team we can possibly be in the year 2022,” Lanning said. “Our goal, like I said, is to win every single game. That's our goal. We have the team and the ability to do it. Time will tell if we're able to fill that void and do those things that are necessary to be successful.” White checks in for another visit Georgia has emerged as one of the favorites for class of 2024 wide receiver Mekhai White (King George/King George, Va.). White described his July 29 visit as “awesome,” with the Bulldogs in excellent position moving forward. Mizell breaks down his Dawg Days visit Class of 2024 running back Tovani Mizell (DeMatha/Hyattsville, Md.) broke down the latest following his recent Dawg Days visit over the weekend. "Georgia definitely, their coaching staff has shown me the most love all around," Mizell said. "I got a chance to meet a couple of the coaches, including Coach Smart and Coach (Dell) McGee. I've been talking to Coach McGee a lot. He actually has visited me three times (to evaluate). So I got a chance to talk to him in person, and he was really cool. Really cool. Coach Smart is really a really cool person too. I got a chance to tour the facility and put on the uniform. So it was a good experience." Coming soon

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn5SKVGhlIHN3ZWV0IHNvdW5kcyBvZiBBdGhlbnMgb24gYSBTYXR1 cmRheTxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb0Rh d2dzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR29EYXdn czwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0dONUtyeTdITWkiPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9HTjVLcnk3SE1pPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEdlb3JnaWEg Rm9vdGJhbGwgKEBHZW9yZ2lhRm9vdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vR2VvcmdpYUZvb3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNTUzMzcwMTcw ODU2NDQ4MDA3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bHkgMzAsIDIwMjI8 L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9w bGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYt OCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Walter Camp Watch List

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4uPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9LZWxlZVJpbmdv P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBLZWxlZVJpbmdvPC9hPiDwn6SdIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYnJvY2tib3dlcnMxNz9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AYnJvY2tib3dlcnMxNzwvYT4g8J+knSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2JyZWFkbWFuamFsZW4/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGJyZWFkbWFuamFsZW48L2E+IDxicj48YnI+QSB0 cmlvIG9mIERhd2dzIGhhdmUgYmVlbiBuYW1lZCB0byB0aGUgV2FsdGVyIENh bXAgUGxheWVyIG9mIHRoZSBZZWFyIFdhdGNobGlzdC48YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR29EYXdncz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7 cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dvRGF3Z3M8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby9YbmFkVTc4THFxIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vWG5hZFU3 OExxcTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBHZW9yZ2lhIEZvb3RiYWxsIChAR2Vvcmdp YUZvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0dlb3Jn aWFGb290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTU1MzA5MTY4NjA4Mjg5MTc3Nj9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdWx5IDI5LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4K PHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5j b20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=