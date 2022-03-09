The Daily Recap: Adding a former SEC coach's name to the mix
Here is the March 9 edition of The D daily ecap presented by JFQ Lending.
Add Kennedy to the mix
Anthony Dasher added Andy Kennedy, the former Ole Miss head coach who currently leads UAB, to the UGASports coaching hot board. All signs point to head coach Tom Crean being relieved of his duties shortly after the SEC Tournament concludes.
“The former long time coach at Ole Miss has it rolling at UAB. Kennedy has the Blazers rolling at 24-7 ahead of this week's Conference USA Tournament in Frisco, Texas,” Dasher wrote. “Last season was Kennedy's first year at the helm of his alma mater, Kennedy recorded 22 victories, which was the most for a coach at a new program in 2020-21. He recorded his 20th win in 26 games, the fastest in his head coaching career. A two-time SEC Coach of the Year and winningest coach in the University of Mississippi history, Kennedy coached at Ole Miss from 2006-2018, before spending two years as a commentator for ESPN and the SEC Network.”
Crean mum on future
With the SEC Tournament up next, Crean was asked for his thoughts on his future with the program—which, well, duh.
Anyhow, Crean stayed on script and said he’s focusing on Wednesday’s game against Vanderbilt.
“I’m really just focused on doing my job, and any questions about my future would have to go to the athletic department,” Crean said during a Tuesday Zoom. “I’m just locked in to doing what I’m trying to do.”
Georgia has lost 11 consecutive games, which includes two to the Commodores.
“I’m not really reflective right now when you’re still in the season,” Crean said. “I’m really locked in on Vanderbilt, on what we can do there and what we would need to do should we advance. That’s really totally where my mind has been—where we can get better from each game, and what we can improve on. That’s kind of where I’m at.”
UGASports Live
Jim Donnan, Dayne Young, and Radi Nabulsi discussed Georgia at the NFL scouting combine and answered listener questions about the 2022 team.
Searels’ salary revealed
Georgia offensive line coach Stacy Searels will earn $650,000 for the upcoming 2022 season. Searels was named Georgia’s offensive line coach last week. He replaced Matt Luke, who held the position for the past two seasons.
Wyatt’s draft preview
Young and Brent Rollins recapped Devonte Wyatt's skill set and what NFL teams are getting if they draft him.
Wayne talks combine results
Blayne Gilmer caught up with five-star defensive end Jayden Wayne (Lincoln/Tacoma, Wash.) to discuss where Georgia is with his recruitment. Wayne also noted how impressed he was with how the Bulldogs performed at this year’s NFL scouting combine.
This is impressive
UGA celebrates International Women’s Day
Outside the Vent
Does Tennessee have the edge for quarterback Nico Iamaleava?
The initial 2024 Rivals250 rankings were released.
Deion Sanders had two toes removed and nearly had his leg amputated.
