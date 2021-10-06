The Daily Recap: Adam Anderson has a path to double-digit sacks

Here is the Oct. 6 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Anderson has a shot at double-digit sacks

Before the season started, outside linebacker Adam Anderson set a goal of 20 sacks.

That wasn’t too realistic then and it’s not likely to happen now.

However, through five games, Anderson has totaled four, which puts him on pace for double digits when you factor in a 12-game regular season and a bowl game. Of course, with the way Georgia has performed, the SEC Championship and College Football Playoff are in play too.

If Georgia ended up with the maximum 15-game schedule, Anderson would be on pace for 12 sacks. He's already only 2.5 behind the 6.5 he totaled a year ago.

"Size, speed, athleticism, great get-off. He's just long and fast. If you start looking at it, the comparison for me is Leonard Floyd,” Smart said. “I saw Leonard play for so long, recruited Leonard back when I was at Alabama. Adam has a lot of his traits. His biggest issue would probably be being able to handle bulk and weight and gained weight. He's gained a lot of muscle mass.”

And off the field, Smart has seen Anderson grow tremendously.

“I’m so proud of Adam's maturity. He's just matured so much. He's become a leader in the classroom over at Rankin (Smith Student Athlete Academic Center),” Smart said. “He was a guy who didn't love school initially but bought into the program and all the things that go into it. He's a very special person in this program."

Daniels update

Smart was asked about quarterback JT Daniels’ status heading into Saturday’s game against Auburn. Daniels is still dealing with a lat injury.

“My first question with Ron (head trainer Ron Courson) is, ‘Can he aggravate it and hurt it worse by doing anything?' Basically, he said it's a muscle injury. So, anything that bothers it, you don't want to do,” Smart said. “But anything that doesn't bother it, you want to continue to do. So today he was able to go out and do some soft toss. It didn't bother it.”

The Bulldogs are following similar protocols the Dallas Cowboys used when Dak Prescott injured his lat.

“There are exercises he can do in our training room with bands that are not hurting; they don't bother him. As long as it doesn't bother him, then we feel like we're getting gradual improvement,” Smart said. “Because the last thing I want to do is push the envelope, re-injure and go back. Then a constant cycle of that. We're not trying to finesse it to the point that we throw him out there. We're trying to get him to do what he can without getting injured. I'm not the expert at that, I can assure you. I do listen to what Ron says, and we consult with other people.”

