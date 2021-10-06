The Daily Recap: Adam Anderson has a path to double-digit sacks
Anderson has a shot at double-digit sacks
Before the season started, outside linebacker Adam Anderson set a goal of 20 sacks.
That wasn’t too realistic then and it’s not likely to happen now.
However, through five games, Anderson has totaled four, which puts him on pace for double digits when you factor in a 12-game regular season and a bowl game. Of course, with the way Georgia has performed, the SEC Championship and College Football Playoff are in play too.
If Georgia ended up with the maximum 15-game schedule, Anderson would be on pace for 12 sacks. He's already only 2.5 behind the 6.5 he totaled a year ago.
"Size, speed, athleticism, great get-off. He's just long and fast. If you start looking at it, the comparison for me is Leonard Floyd,” Smart said. “I saw Leonard play for so long, recruited Leonard back when I was at Alabama. Adam has a lot of his traits. His biggest issue would probably be being able to handle bulk and weight and gained weight. He's gained a lot of muscle mass.”
And off the field, Smart has seen Anderson grow tremendously.
“I’m so proud of Adam's maturity. He's just matured so much. He's become a leader in the classroom over at Rankin (Smith Student Athlete Academic Center),” Smart said. “He was a guy who didn't love school initially but bought into the program and all the things that go into it. He's a very special person in this program."
Daniels update
Smart was asked about quarterback JT Daniels’ status heading into Saturday’s game against Auburn. Daniels is still dealing with a lat injury.
“My first question with Ron (head trainer Ron Courson) is, ‘Can he aggravate it and hurt it worse by doing anything?' Basically, he said it's a muscle injury. So, anything that bothers it, you don't want to do,” Smart said. “But anything that doesn't bother it, you want to continue to do. So today he was able to go out and do some soft toss. It didn't bother it.”
The Bulldogs are following similar protocols the Dallas Cowboys used when Dak Prescott injured his lat.
“There are exercises he can do in our training room with bands that are not hurting; they don't bother him. As long as it doesn't bother him, then we feel like we're getting gradual improvement,” Smart said. “Because the last thing I want to do is push the envelope, re-injure and go back. Then a constant cycle of that. We're not trying to finesse it to the point that we throw him out there. We're trying to get him to do what he can without getting injured. I'm not the expert at that, I can assure you. I do listen to what Ron says, and we consult with other people.”
Snap counts
Trent Smallwood took a close look at the snap count numbers from Georgia’s blowout win over Arkansas. Once again the distribution of running back carries was fairly even, with Zamir White’s 23 snaps leading the way. Behind White were James Cook (19), Kenny McIntosh (14) and Kendall Milton (13).
On defense, the blowout meant it was another easy day for Jordan Davis, who logged only 15 snaps. Davis will certainly be fresh for when it’s time to play a close game again.
Williams details first of two visits
Jed May caught up with Mykel Williams (Hardaway/Columbus, Ga.), who visited the Georgia program for last Saturday’s win over Arkansas. Williams has been committed to USC since June but has been in consistent contact with Georgia’s coaches.
One area Georgia has made up some ground is the new position the program is recruiting him to play.
Will Georgia flip Hunter?
Adam Gorney and Blayne Gilmer debated whether Georgia will be able to flip five-star athlete Travis Hunter (Collins Hill/Suwanee, Ga.) from Florida State. Gorney believes it will happen. Gilmer does not.
“Georgia can get anybody, committed or uncommitted, an in-state prospect or from across the country,” Gorney wrote. “That’s how good coach Kirby Smart and his staff are at recruiting top players. Travis Hunter has said all the right things since his commitment to Florida State and even after the Seminoles have struggled to start the season. But he visited Georgia over the weekend and the coaching staff continues to make him a huge priority. The Bulldogs are not done trying to flip him.”
“One visit is a long way off from a flip,” Gilmer wrote. “However, visiting for a noon kickoff literally just hours after fracturing your ankle, that would suggest that the interest in Georgia is strong enough to go the extra mile. Hunter has deep ties to Florida State, so Georgia has a large mountain to climb, but it did get a good foothold in that climb on Saturday.”
Following the future
Gilmer took a look at how each of Georgia’s commits and priority prospects did during their Friday night football games. Of note, receiver Dillon Bell (Kinkaid/Houston) had a big game with 11 catches, 215 yards and five touchdowns.
The art of blocking a punt
