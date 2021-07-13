The Daily Recap: A trio of commits lead the way for UGA
Leading the way
In giving the state of Georgia’s recruiting halfway through this brief dead period, Blayne Gilmer mentioned a trio of commitments who are leading the way for the Bulldogs. All three prospects have gone above and beyond to help the coaching staff recruit others to join the class of 2022.
“Every top recruiting class needs commitments who buy into the vision the program and the coaching staff are selling early on. In turn, those commitments become excellent recruiters themselves,” Gilmer wrote. “Of Georgia's current 11 commitments, there are no stronger leaders in the Class of 2022 for the Georgia Bulldogs than the trio of De'Nylon Morrissette, Gunner Stockton, and Jalon Walker. Morrissette and Walker are more outgoing and open with their recruitment of top targets that Georgia has in its sights. Each uses social media well to make their case to coveted prospects they'd like to see become future Georgia teammates of theirs. Morrissette in particular has really come out of his shell and embraced his role as the leader of the pack, so to speak.
“Stockton, meanwhile, is far less active on social media but is nevertheless as much of an impactful recruiter. Stockton and his family hosted Keithian ‘Bear’ Alexander and his family at their lake home in the mountains of Northeast Georgia in the last week of June. Stockton is also active behind the scenes in just making friends with and talking to prospects like Oscar Delp and others. Having Stockton and Morrissette on the the first official visit weekend together in June as ambassadors for the program with top targets like Delp, Dani Dennis-Sutton, and Branson Robinson could prove fruitful for Georgia sooner rather than later.”
Rumors vs. Facts
Gilmer and Jed May hosted the first of a new weekly show that addressed all the rumor and innuendo surrounding Georgia football recruiting. They also answered questions from loyal members of UGASports.com.
Gibbs passes away
Legendary offensive line coach Alex Gibbs died at the age of 80 due to complications of a stroke. Gibbs was famous for the zone blocking scheme he found success with when he was coaching the Denver Broncos’ offensive line from 1984-87 and 1995-2003.
Gibbs had numerous stops throughout his coaching career, including with Georgia under head coach Vince Dooley during the 1982 and 1983 seasons. Gibbs coached an offensive line at Georgia that blocked for running back Herschel Walker during an SEC championship season in 1982.
Gibbs was also an assistant for the Atlanta Falcons from 2004-06.
Baseball: Two players drafted by MLB, Cannon to return
Pitchers Ryan Webb and Ben Harris were both selected in this year’s Major League Baseball draft. Webb was taken by the Cleveland Indians with the 125th overall pick in the fourth round. Harris was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers with the 252nd overall pick in the eighth round.
Meanwhile, pitcher Jonathan Cannon announced he will return for his junior season in Athens. Cannon had a particular draft selection in mind entering Monday, but when that didn’t materialize, he decided to reveal his intention to come back for another season.
"It ended up a money-slot deal,” Cannon said in a telephone interview with UGASports. “I think it worked out good. I’m happy about the next year and coming back.”
‘Looking to take that next step’
Outside the Vent
