The Daily Recap: A trio of commits lead the way for UGA

Here is the July 13 edition of The Daily Recap

Leading the way

In giving the state of Georgia’s recruiting halfway through this brief dead period, Blayne Gilmer mentioned a trio of commitments who are leading the way for the Bulldogs. All three prospects have gone above and beyond to help the coaching staff recruit others to join the class of 2022.

“Every top recruiting class needs commitments who buy into the vision the program and the coaching staff are selling early on. In turn, those commitments become excellent recruiters themselves,” Gilmer wrote. “Of Georgia's current 11 commitments, there are no stronger leaders in the Class of 2022 for the Georgia Bulldogs than the trio of De'Nylon Morrissette, Gunner Stockton, and Jalon Walker. Morrissette and Walker are more outgoing and open with their recruitment of top targets that Georgia has in its sights. Each uses social media well to make their case to coveted prospects they'd like to see become future Georgia teammates of theirs. Morrissette in particular has really come out of his shell and embraced his role as the leader of the pack, so to speak.

“Stockton, meanwhile, is far less active on social media but is nevertheless as much of an impactful recruiter. Stockton and his family hosted Keithian ‘Bear’ Alexander and his family at their lake home in the mountains of Northeast Georgia in the last week of June. Stockton is also active behind the scenes in just making friends with and talking to prospects like Oscar Delp and others. Having Stockton and Morrissette on the the first official visit weekend together in June as ambassadors for the program with top targets like Delp, Dani Dennis-Sutton, and Branson Robinson could prove fruitful for Georgia sooner rather than later.”

Rumors vs. Facts

Gilmer and Jed May hosted the first of a new weekly show that addressed all the rumor and innuendo surrounding Georgia football recruiting. They also answered questions from loyal members of UGASports.com.