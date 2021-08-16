The Daily Recap: 'A surprise highlight of camp'

Here is the Aug. 16 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Freshman surprises

Kamari Lassiter wasn’t as highly touted as some of the other defensive backs in Georgia’s recruiting class. He also didn’t enroll early to the program.

Yet in the early going of fall camp, head coach Kirby Smart sang the freshman cornerback's praises as someone who has performed better than he expected.

“(Lassiter) has really been a surprise highlight of camp. He’s intentional. He’s smart. He cares about special teams. He learns the first time you tell him,” Smart said. “He’s just another evidence that if you go get smart students that can run, they can play. I think he is going to be a really good football player.”

That stated, the top two cornerbacks on the roster still appear to be Ameer Speed and Kelee Ringo. Smart said Ringo, who missed the 2020 season due to injury, has played well thus far.

“Kelee has done some good things. He’s made some plays out on the perimeter. He’s got elite speed,” Smart said. “Now, he’s gone all the way through (without injury) this time at camp, gotten one scrimmage under his belt, and he continues to work hard. He gets better with every rep.”

Linebackers impress

Smart mentioned two freshman defenders who are off to good starts at the beginning of fall camp. During Saturday’s scrimmage, Smart said linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson came away with an impressive interception, adding to his impressive collegiate start.

Dumas-Johnson’s showing is occurring after missing a year of football due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I thought Jamon Dumas-Johnson made a great play on a pick. He has flashed in camp,” Smart said. “You know, this kid did not play his senior year; they canceled football and he didn’t get to play. I keep watching him, and I’m like, ‘Man, who is No. 10? Who is that?' He flashes and makes plays.”

The other player is also a linebacker.

Smart said Smael Mondon was the other freshman defender who caught his eye during the preseason.

“(Dumas-Johnson) and Mondon are just so hard-working and tough and strike people. I feel like we have two really good young players at linebacker,” Smart said. “They’re going to be real good players, but nobody really stuck out or anything like that. There weren’t really a lot of turnovers in the scrimmage, but there weren’t a lot of big plays either.”

Injuries force Georgia to look at other receiver options

Georgia was set to enter the 2021 season deep at receiver. In the early going of the preseason at the position, the Bulldogs are now looking at some other options down the depth chart.

Dominick Blaylock (ACL) still hasn’t been cleared for full contact. Jermaine Burton (ankle) and Kearis Jackson (knee) are still recovering from their respective injuries. George Pickens is out indefinitely due to a torn ACL suffered this spring and Arik Gilbert is out for the time being due to a personal issue.

With the injuries, Georgia is now likely taking a closer look at receivers Adonai Mitchell, Justin Robinson, Jaylen Johnson and Ladd McConkey.

Smart noted the injuries to start the preseason are less than ideal.

“I would have said this year, if we were perfectly healthy that we would have been ahead more offensively than we were defensively, but some of the injuries have forced some guys up,” Smart said. “Like what Adonai Mitchell has had to do this fall camp and spring, to what Jermaine Burton was going through last year. We’re trying to go through some of those same growing pains with a lot of those young guys at wideout, but I never feel ahead. I certainly don’t think you feel ahead as a head coach. I do think there is a time where you can dial back the reins, get other guys ready, and be smart for other guys that have played two or three years.”

Smart talks Gilbert’s absence