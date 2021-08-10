The Daily Recap: A potential plan on special teams

Blayne Gilmer spoke with former Atlanta Falcons defensive end Chuck Smith , who has been training recruits Tyre West (Tift County/Tifton, Ga.), Christen Miller (Cedar Grove/Ellenwood Ga.) and Mykel Williams (Hardaway/Columbus, Ga.), to discuss discuss defensive line play, talent evaluation, and his star pupils.

From 2016-19, Hartley was Miami's special teams coordinator and coached Michael Badgley , who is now the starting place-kicker for the Los Angeles Chargers.

In 2014, Oklahoma State scored two kick return touchdowns and one punt return touchdown, with Tyreek Hill scoring each one. Ben Grogan made 78.6 percent of his field goals and all 41 of his extra point attempts. Kip Smith averaged 41.8 yards per punt.

“​​Although it’s currently unclear if he will take over Cochran’s special team duties, fans shouldn’t worry,” Dasher wrote. “Tight ends coach Todd Hartley has extensive experience as a special teams coach, while Smart recently hired Robby Discher as a quality control coach for special teams. Discher comes to Athens with extensive experience as a special teams coach, earning Special Teams Coach of the Year honors by Football Scoop while at Oklahoma State in 2014.”

While head coach Kirby Smart will likely address this at his next media availability, one potential plan could be to attack special teams through a committee approach. Anthony Dasher noted that two coaches on staff should be able to assist in this area.

With special teams coordinator Scott Cochran taking leave to address a health-related matter , Georgia is tasked with coming up with a plan to replace his role at practice and on game day.

Back to Apopka

Not long ago, Georgia was in Apopka, Fla., recruiting Jalen Carter. The Bulldogs are back again, this time doing their part to woo defensive end Kaven Call (Apopka/Apopka, Fla.)

Call said defensive coordinator Dan Lanning extended his scholarship offer in May.

"He wanted to get me up there right away, the beginning of June,” Call said. “So I asked my Dad and talked to him and he said we could do it for sure. So I came up there at the beginning of June, as soon as everything opened, and we were able to visit. It was definitely a place to see. The facilities were probably the best I've seen so far. Coach Lanning is a great guy. I love the coaching staff and the way they look to build and play their defense. They set an edge."

Call, who was impressed with what he saw during his camp experience, said he speaks with Lanning weekly .

"They compete," Call said. "The camp was very competitive, and I like the way the coaches run it. I did wonderful at the camp. Coach Lanning pulled me into his office after and told me how much they liked how I competed at the camp. They are wanting me to come up for a game this fall."

Updated leaderboard

Jed May compiled an updated leaderboard that featured the latest information on CJ Madden Jr. (Cedar Grove/Ellenwood, Ga.).

“​​Madden recently released a top five that included Georgia, Colorado, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and Oregon,” May wrote. “He has also said Georgia has been pushing for him the hardest, and it's safe to say the Bulldogs are the leaders right now. However, Tennessee is a school to watch as the Volunteers were included in Madden's top five just days after offering him. Madden plans to publicly announce his commitment sometime in mid-September.”

May also offered up some good news on offensive tackle Jacob Hood (Hillsboro/Nashville, Tenn.).

“Back in February, Hood released a top six that included Georgia, LSU, Georgia Tech, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Baylor,” May wrote. “After taking official visits in June, the massive offensive lineman told UGASports that Georgia and Miami are the top two programs battling it out for his commitment. After visiting Athens again for the Bulldogs' cookout on July 31, sources told UGASports that the Bulldogs are now believed to be the slight leader for Hood's commitment.”

Podcast: Talking UGA-Clemson

