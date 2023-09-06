Here is the Sept. 6 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Injury report

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart offered a number of updates on his injured players.

He began with a note on receiver Ladd McConkey, who isn’t looking good for Saturday’s game against Ball State. McConkey has been dealing with a back injury that has kept him from practicing.

“It’s tricky to me because I don’t understand it. It’s one of those things where I listen to Ron (head trainer Ron Courson) talk about it and I can’t even explain to you what it is, it’s a big word,” Smart said. “It’s frustrating for him because it’s something he doesn’t control. He runs and feels fine, and then one sudden movement can set him back and he feels pain and falls back down. But he’s battling his tail off and rehabs three or four times a day. He tells me ‘I can go, Coach, I can go, I can go out and practice’ but we’re not going to do that until we’re certain.”

Smart also provided injury updates on the following players”

Linebacker Raylen Wilson (hyperextended knee) is out of his boot and has a chance to play on Saturday.

Wide receiver Jackson Meeks (stress fracture) is no longer in a boot and running but behind McConkey in terms of a timetable to return.

Running back Daijun Edwards (knee) has practiced well thus far and is in line to make his season debut against Ball State.

Linebacker Smael Mondon (ankle), who played six snaps last week, has increased his rep count in practice this week.

Return to havoc

Smart would like to see the Georgia defense create more difficult situations for the opposing quarterback. Against Tennessee-Martin, the Bulldogs weren’t able to do it to Smart’s liking.

“We didn't hit our havoc goal the other day. We played decent on defense, but you can't hit your havoc goal if they get the ball out in 2.1 seconds,” Smart said. “It's hard to do that. You got to bat balls. You got to force turnovers, and we didn't do those.”

Defensive end Mykel Williams echoed those sentiments.

“We played pretty decent, but there’s always stuff to improve on. We gave up a couple of explosives that shouldn’t happen. There’s always stuff we can go back to the drawing board and fix,” Williams said. “It wasn’t to our standard. We played pretty solid, but there was stuff we could have changed and played better.”

