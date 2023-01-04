Here is the Jan. 4 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Mentally tough

In the biggest games, quarterback Stetson Bennett has shined the brightest.

In three career College Football Playoff outings, Bennett is 15-of-17 passing for 313 yards and five touchdowns in the fourth quarter. In last Saturday's Peach Bowl win over Ohio State, Bennett threw for 190 yards and two touchdown in the final quarter.

“I think it's his mental disposition. I think he doesn't think of the moment any different than the first quarter from the fourth quarter. He doesn't feel that. He's a processor, he's a deep thinker. He just goes through the process of what he's going to do and doesn't let it affect him,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “He's never real, real high or real, real low, which I think is a great trait for a quarterback. And I think that helps him in the fourth quarter to be able to go execute. He has a lot of confidence. I think his coaching staff does a great job preparing him to be in those moments.”

Of course, Bennett would prefer not to be in a tight fourth quarter. He said Smart's criticism of his play during the middle two quarters was accurate. Bennett noted that if he and the offense had played better during that span, perhaps the game wouldn't have come down to a missed field goal.

“I didn't play well. Kind of forced me to play as well as I did in the fourth. But if we don't play in the second and third quarter, if we don't have that little stretch, then maybe we don't have to. So I agree with him,” Bennett said. “Who knows what the reason was, but it does have to be fixed. We're trying to be perfect. And we're trying to do everything we can to make every play perfect. When it's not, then win or lose, we're not happy with it. That's my coach, and he's been my coach for several years now. I trust him. He’s right, I do need to play better.”

Smart talks injuries...

...Well, sort of.

Smart was asked about his injured players but did not give any revealing responses.

“We’re hopeful to get all those guys back,” Smart said.

Bennett, on the other hand, expanded a bit more about tight end Darnell Washington, who left the Peach Bowl with an ankle injury.

“Darnell’s getting treatment, he’s resting up and hopefully he’ll be good to go,” Bennett said. “He’s an unbelievable talent, he’s amazing. But if he can’t go, then we’re just going to have other people step up. That’s the way it works here; it’s about the team. We want to have him, we’d love to have him, he’s one of the game-changers we have. But if we don’t, we still have to go win a football game.”

Georgia is also dealing with injuries to edge rushers Chaz Chambliss and Robert Beal.

Rumors vs. Facts