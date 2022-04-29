The Daily Recap: A first round to remember

Here is the April 29 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Georgia’s memorable first round

For the fifth time in program history, a Georgia player was selected first overall in the NFL draft. For the first time ever, the Bulldogs landed a program-best five players in the opening round.

Defensive end Travon Walker was taken with the top pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars, marking the first time the Bulldogs had a player taken first overall since the Detroit Lions took Matthew Stafford in 2009.

Walker’s buzz grew after a stellar NFL scouting combine performance that saw him post some gaudy numbers.

Defensive tackle Jordan Davis was taken with the 13th overall selection by the Philadelphia Eagles. Davis became the first UGA interior defensive lineman to go in the first round since Johnathan Sullivan was taken by the New Orleans Saints in 2003.

The third Georgia player off the board was linebacker Quay Walker, who went 22nd to the Green Bay Packers. Walker finished the 2021 season with 67 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks.

The fourth UGA player selected also went to the Packers. With the 28th overall pick, Green Bay took defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt. Walker and Wyatt will join former UGA cornerback Eric Stokes, who the Packers took in the first round a year ago.

Bookending the first round was safety Lewis Cine, who was taken by the Minnesota Vikings with the 32nd overall pick. Cine's selection gave Georgia five first-rounders, besting the previous program record of three that was set in 2018 (Roquan Smith, Isaiah Wynn, Sony Michel).

Georgia became the first school to land five defensive players in the first round of an NFL draft. The only teams to land more than five players in the first round were Miami in 2004 and Alabama in 2021. Both of those teams saw six players selected in their respective drafts.

Props to Beck

Anthony Dasher noted that quarterback Carson Beck should be applauded for sticking around with the program this offseason. Having been beat out by Stetson Bennett a year ago, and with Bennett returning for a sixth year of eligibility, it would have been easy for Beck to enter the transfer portal.

Instead, Beck stuck around and will enter the 2022 season as the No. 2 quarterback. He’s also one season away from being Georgia’s starter.

“Not a lot of folks figured Beck to remain with the team at this point. Instead, Beck so far has decided to stick it out and fight for the starting job. Props to him,” Dasher wrote. “We’ve seen Beck’s confidence grow. We saw him make some great throws during G-Day. His deep ball may be the best of the four quarterbacks, and he’s at the point where he knows the offense well. The only thing he lacks is experience.

“During Georgia’s Pro Day, Beck was handpicked by George Pickens to throw to him in front of the NFL coaches, scouts, and team personnel. It appears that Beck will likely be the Bulldogs’ No. 2 quarterback this year, which means he’s one step away from being the guy. As we learned with Bennett last fall, that could happen.”

Montgomery talks throwing for Monken

Blayne Gilmer spoke with class of 2025 quarterback Ryan Montgomery, who told him how exciting it was to throw for offensive coordinator Todd Monken when he visited Findlay, Ohio, recently.

"It was awesome," Montgomery said. "You know, for Coach Monken to come all the way up to Findlay. He's the first one from any of the southern schools to come up to see me. Obviously holds a lot of weight. Coach Monken was watching the entire time. So it was just a great day."

Baseball: Gowen born to close

Dasher wrote about the perseverance of Georgia closer Jack Gowen, who has battled a number of ups and downs earlier in his career. This season, however, Gowen has eight saves.

“It’s taken some time and a lot of hard work through ups and downs, failures and success,” Gowen said. “This year, there’s no guarantee ever, but this year has been going good. I’m just trying to keep the same process, the same mindset, the same preparation, keep going and keep working hard so every opportunity I get, I’m ready.”

