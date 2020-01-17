That's What They Said
Each week Radi Nabulsi, Jake Reuse, and the Hall of Famer himself, Jim Donnan break down everything going on with Bulldogs on-and-off the field (plus a little more) on UGA Sports LIVE.
Here is a three-minute recap of this week's podcast in which the trio talks about the latest in recruiting, coaching news, player evaluations, and Radi's track specialty.
This podcast was recorded on Tuesday, before the Todd Monken coaching hire became news. Still, there's still some amazing content that you don't want to miss.
If you want to watch the whole podcast, check out the video below...