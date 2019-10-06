“We pushed [Georgia] a little bit there in the first half,” said Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt, before detailing what resulted just prior to halftime. “But, they did what good teams do and found a way to stop us in a two-minute [offense] before the half. We missed a field goal, and then we didn’t keep them out of the end zone with nine seconds [remaining before halftime].”

Tennessee, an underdog of more than three touchdowns, actually led third-ranked Georgia, 14-10, in the second quarter of tonight’s affair in Neyland Stadium. However, in their bid for an upset over the Bulldogs, the Volunteers suddenly faltered and fell flat, allowing 33 unanswered points in a 43-14 loss at home.

Trailing by four points early in the second quarter, Georgia followed up a Rodrigo Blankenship field goal with a touchdown pass from Jake Fromm to Lawrence Cager with 1:59 remaining in the second quarter, to take a 20-14 lead. Tennessee promptly drove 45 yards in six plays, resulting in a 47-yard field goal try by Brent Cimaglia, which missed wide left. Led by Fromm, the Bulldogs quickly drove 70 yards in five plays in less than a minute to another touchdown and a 26-14 advantage—and the rout was on.

For the game, Fromm was absolutely fantastic. The junior quarterback completed 24 of 29 passes for 288 yards, two touchdowns and was not intercepted. With Fromm under center, Georgia scored on 7 of 10 offensive possessions.

“Their quarterback (Fromm), he’s not going to miss [on his passes]. You make a mistake, and he’s going to take advantage of it,” said Pruitt who, as either Tennessee’s head coach or Alabama’s defensive coordinator, has faced Fromm three consecutive seasons. “This is the third time I’ve coached against Jake Fromm, and it’s hard to fool him.”

While Pruitt conceded that his team’s missed field goal, followed by Georgia taking a 12-point lead, grabbed the momentum from Tennessee, some of his players wouldn’t admit to as much.

“Nah, I don’t think it (Georgia taking the lead) did (hurt Tennessee’s momentum),” said senior safety and Georgia native Nigel Warrior, who totaled a game-high 10 tackles and 2 pass breakups. “I think it put more fuel into [our] team. It let them know they’re still here, and we’re still here. When they scored that, it let us know that nothing would be given to us.”

Indeed, Georgia wouldn’t give up any points to the Volunteers for essentially the final three quarters of play. After gaining 239 total yards in the first half, Tennessee was limited to just 104 following halftime, including only 15 yards on 11 plays in the third quarter. According to senior center Brandon Kennedy, although Georgia’s defense was stout in the second half, it was more the Vols’ own miscues that led to their defeat.

“First off, I want to give credit to Georgia’s defense. They were very good,” Kennedy said. “But, in the second half, it was more on us and the mistakes we made. That’s what hurt us and made us lose the game.”

Regardless of whether it was Georgia’s playing prowess, Tennessee’s mistakes, or some of both which ultimately led to the Bulldogs’ 29-point drubbing, the Volunteers’ head coach is fully aware that to beat a team as talented as Georgia, one must play two quality halves—and not just one.

“We don’t walk out there and say, ‘I hope we play them good in the first half.’ Our goal is to find a way to win every game—and that’s the bottom line,” Pruitt said. “Georgia made more plays than we did, and they probably did a better job coaching than we did.”