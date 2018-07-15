"I'm a Dawg," Logue told Rivals.com. "I went there to campus just to show my talents and I got the best news of my life when they offered. Ever since that day it's felt like family and once I decided it was the place for me I was ready to make my decision. I feel like Georgia is the best place for me at this moment and 4-5 years down the road.

Lebanon, Tenn. defensive end Zion Logue spent the month of June turning heads at college programs all across the Southeast. The 6-foot-6 280-pound prospect wowed every chance he got, garnering offers from Alabama, Tennessee, Florida and several others. But it was a trip to Athens midway through the month that truly turned his recruitment and led to his commit to Georgia on Sunday night.

Logue entered 2018 with no FBS offers and his rise to a national level recruit has been quite remarkable. He said he thinks the coaching staff at Georgia is the best equipped to help him keep growing at the next level.

"Coach Scott has been my main contact there and I talk to him every day," Logue said. "I wanted to develop a relationship with him because he's going to be with me every day and we just hit it off. Working with him on the field, he’s very high energy, motor is running the whole time. He was taking us through drills like we were already on campus and part of the team. You want to have a coach that will push you to get better and I think he can do that."

Logue has also been in regular contact with head coach Kirby Smart, who was thrilled when Logue informed him on his decision.

"He said he was pumped and let's go," Logue said. "Let's get to work."

As far as his role in the future with the Dawgs, Logue said his versatility will aid him in his efforts to see the field early.

"They said I will come in behind a few guys and the rest of us will have to come in and compete and earn our playing time," Logue said. "They will get us ready. They like my length and my versatility and think I can play any position along the defensive line. My job will be to come in and wreak havoc."

Even before he decided to make his announcement, Logue was set to visit Georgia at the end of the month. He said now he will go in as a commitment and can get to work helping build the class even further.

"I wanted to go into that visit as a commit and help recruit and try to bring some more guys in," he said. "But it's going to be a good visit for me and my family. I’m taking my mom and my grandma and my sister. They haven't been down to visit campus yet so campus yet so I'm excited for them to see what I did, it's a family."

Logue joins fellow Tennessee native, four-star William Norton as Georgia commits from the Volunteer State, and Logue said he and Norton have already started working on making it a trio heading from Tennessee to Georgia.

"We're in a group chat together, me, William and Tymon Mitchell," Logue said. "We've been talking to him and having fun and we are trying to get him to Athens with us."

Logue is commitment No. 11 for Georgia in the Class of 2019 and the third defensive lineman, joining Norton and five-star Nolan Smith.