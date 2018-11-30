ATLANTA – Tim Tebow had a storied career with Georgia's arch-rivals, the Florida Gators.

But do you remember how, as a freshman in 2006, the future Heisman Trophy winner shared the stage at quarterback with Chris Leak?

Now an analyst for the SEC Network, Tebow has watched with interest Georgia's use of quarterbacks Jake Fromm and Justin Fields.

He sees some similarities between what his former team at Florida did, and the quarterback position for the Bulldogs in 2018. But he’s seen some notable differences as well.

“There’s definitely some similarities, but I think the way Urban used me and how they used Fields—they're a little bit different,” Tebow said. “I was used more in third and short and the red zone, which we were trying to get more toward, but I feel like we had more of a plan of attack. It was something we practiced and I feel like they’ve still been figuring out how they are going to use him.”

Although Justin Fields has completed 27 of 38 passes for 328 yards and four touchdowns, he has mostly been used as a change-of-pace option to starter Jake Fromm. It's a role he’s played well, rushing 39 times for 260 yards and four scores.

Heading into Saturday’s SEC Championship, Fields has taken 168 snaps for the Bulldogs (11-1) in the team’s 12 regular-season games.

“When I played, from the third game on against Tennessee, we found some things that really worked, kept doing it more and more. We changed it based on game plans,” Tebow said. “For Georgia, they’ve been figuring out exactly how to use him, and exactly what plans they're going to use.”

Tebow said he likes what he’s seen from the Georgia freshman.

“I think he’s shown he’s dynamic; he’s capable,” Tebow said. “But at the same time, Fromm is the dude. Fromm is really good, and I don’t think he gets enough credit. I don’t think he gets enough credit for how smart he is, how he never throws the ball in harm’s way, how he reads coverages, and how he makes it look easy out there.”

Tebow was asked the same question that Georgia fans have been asking for weeks: With Fromm having two more years of eligibility, is there a chance Fields might transfer to assure more playing time, as other quarterbacks have done?

“It will be interesting see what Fields does, although I think he'll probably stay,” Tebow said. “Kirby has done a good job, but it’s hard managing that.”

However, when you recruit as well as Smart and the Bulldogs, keeping two quarterbacks happy is often going to arise as an issue.

“That’s what happens when you recruit a lot of really good ones, man. They want to play. I think he’s done a good job managing it. But it’s a tough situation, especially when you see more and more quarterbacks leaving, and this year a lot of the best ones were transfers,” Tebow said. “Will Grier (West Virginia), Kyler Murray (Oklahoma)—they went other places to find a spot, and honestly it’s not something I knock.”



