Although media and fans wondered if quarterback Carson Beck would return to Georgia for one more year, teammates said Wednesday they always felt that he would.

“I think we had a good feel for what would happen. But to hear him say and have him want to come back—he knows we’ve got some unfinished business next year,” tight end Oscar Delp said. “He’s going to have a chip on his shoulder, as well as everybody else, and I think it’s going to be exciting to have him back.”

Considering he’s coming off one of the best years for a quarterback in school history, it’s easy to see why Delp and others feel this way.

Beck enters the Orange Bowl against Florida State completing 289 of 399 passes for 3,738 yards and 22 touchdowns.

His completion percentage of 72.4 currently stands as a school record. Beck also rushed for four touchdowns.