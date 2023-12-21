Teammates opine on Beck's return
Although media and fans wondered if quarterback Carson Beck would return to Georgia for one more year, teammates said Wednesday they always felt that he would.
“I think we had a good feel for what would happen. But to hear him say and have him want to come back—he knows we’ve got some unfinished business next year,” tight end Oscar Delp said. “He’s going to have a chip on his shoulder, as well as everybody else, and I think it’s going to be exciting to have him back.”
Considering he’s coming off one of the best years for a quarterback in school history, it’s easy to see why Delp and others feel this way.
Beck enters the Orange Bowl against Florida State completing 289 of 399 passes for 3,738 yards and 22 touchdowns.
His completion percentage of 72.4 currently stands as a school record. Beck also rushed for four touchdowns.
“He wasn’t dropping hints, but wasn’t giving us any reason to think he wasn’t coming back. He gave us all the impression that he was going to be here, just talking about the schedule next year, and what we were going to be doing. I think we were just kind of expecting it.”
When asked about Beck's decision to return, Bulldog left tackle Earnest Greene III broke into a wide grin.
“We’ve got chemistry. That’s my quarterback. I’m his tackle, so it’s my job to protect him,” Greene said. “I know his tendencies in the pocket, so it’s good that we’ll still be comfortable and still have everything rolling next year.”
Count head coach Kirby Smart as happy for Beck’s return.
However, Smart discounted the suggestion that Beck’s decision to come back had anything to do with the way Georgia’s quarterback recruiting turned out.
““I don't think Carson's decision had any impact on our quarterback recruiting situation. I think there were a lot of independent variables there,” Smart said. “We felt pretty good that Carson was coming back the entire time. He's communicated with us. He did his research. Certainly, he had options. He's communicated that he wants to grow and continue to get better. So, he made that choice.”
Delp is happy that he did.
“It’s huge. You saw what he did this year, and I think with a year under his belt, I can’t even describe how good he will be next year,” Delp said. “It’s exciting to have him stay, and we’re going to have that leader in our program.”