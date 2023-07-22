Center Sedrick Van Pran has fielded his share of questions about his decision to return to Georgia for his senior year.

It’s certainly understandable why. Van Pran figures to be the glue of the Bulldogs’ offensive line this fall.

However, the way the New Orleans native sees it, the fact wide receiver Ladd McConkey also decided to come back is not being talked about enough.

“I know a lot of people talk about my decision to come back, but I think his decision to come back is something that really, really will help the team,” Van Pran said. “I think it was essential for the team to really get a good start as far as workouts and things like that.”

His decision has already paid off.

Friday, McConkey joined LSU’s Malik Nabors as one of two receivers from the entire conference named to the All-SEC preseason team.

His story is one of the better ones in the league. In three short years, McConkey has gone from a player with only one FBS offer (Georgia), to be considered among the top at the position after catching 58 passes for 762 yards and seven touchdowns.

“Ladd’s an awesome leader. He's kind of like me, kind of leads by example, and he does a really good job at it. He just comes in with a positive mindset and a smile on his face every day,” tight end Brock Bowers said. “I feel like he kind of brings the whole team's vibe up a little bit, and he just does everything right.”

McConkey’s return is also one of the reasons it’s been suggested that Georgia’s wide receiving corps has the potential to be the deepest during head coach Kirby Smart’s tenure in Athens.

With transfers Dominic Lovett and RaRa Thomas, returnees Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, Dillon Bell, and Arian Smith headlining the group, and some talented youngsters behind them, there will be no shortage of weapons.

“Ladd is a great guy. I was really, really excited that he decided to come back, but it's been amazing to see his growth. I remember Ladd always talked about, he was so excited to just be able to travel, and then you know years later, man, he's really, really been a big piece for us making plays down the field,” Van Pran said. “I'm super, super proud of him and really happy for him, because he's taken some amazing strides in his game and also as a person.”