Teammates of defensive tackle Jalen Carter who saw the comments made by ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay claiming the Bulldog junior had “character issues” could not believe their eyes.

“A lot of guys were just laughing at it. They don’t know the real him,” defensive tackle Zion Logue said after practice on Tuesday. “They’re going off of what they might hear from other people. You’ve got to come to see him for yourself. He’ll show you that he’s just a quiet guy who likes to work.”

Linebacker Smael Mondon felt the same.

“I don’t think anybody has any type of problems with JC. Everybody loves him in the locker room,” Mondon said. “I was kind of confused when that came through personally. But no, I don’t see any character issues with Jalen. He’s one of my best friends.”

Although he’s yet to officially announce he’s leaving Georgia early, Carter is projected to be one of the top picks in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Mondon said Carter took McShay’s comments in stride.

“He didn’t really take them badly,” Mondon said. “I know a lot of guys would have been mad, but he was kind of just chill about it. I feel he knows his character speaks for itself. He’s not a bad character guy. He’s the same dude every day.”

Logue said he’s at a loss as to why McShay or anyone would make such remarks.

“I couldn’t tell you,” he said of the All-American

What Logue does know is the impact his friend has whenever he’s in the game.

Of Carter’s 29 tackles, seven have gone for losses of 29 yards, including three sacks. His 25 quarterback hurries are second on the team behind Mykel Williams (27).

“I feel he’s important in every game we play just because of the impact and the force that he brings to our defensive line,” Logue said. “Whenever he’s out there he’s ready to make a big play.”