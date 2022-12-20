Linebacker Smael Mondon wasn’t sure what to think of the comparison teammate Zion Logue made to Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud.

When asked if the Buckeye star reminded him of a quarterback the Bulldogs played this year, Logue offered up Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker as an example.

“He kind of reminds me of Hendon Hooker,” Logue said. “He’s a guy who leads his team very well. The ball jumps out of his hand, he knows how to command his offense. I tip my hat to him. He’s a very good player.”

Mondon wasn’t sure about the comparison, however.

"Ah … I don’t know if I would say Hendon Hooker … why did he say that?” said Mondon, bringing laughter from the room. “I’m wondering what he’s seen to say that, but yeah, they are both good quarterbacks. They can stretch the field vertically.”

But while they may disagree on the comparison, both players acknowledge one undeniable fact – that Stroud is one of the best quarterbacks in the country and if Georgia wants to advance to the national championship, the defense will need to find some answers.

One area of Stroud’s game was apparent when viewing the film of Ohio State’s offense for the first time.

“How fast C.J. Stroud is getting the ball out of his hand,” Logue said of the quarterback, who has completed 235 of 355 passes for 3,340 yards and 37 touchdowns with just six interceptions.

“Some of the first things we’ve seen is they’ve got an athletic quarterback,” Mondon said. “He’s got a great arm and fleet receivers all around. They’ve got a big O-line, and they’re physical.”

The Buckeyes have allowed just eight sacks in their 12 games.

“Most of the time, some guys will roll out to get some extra yards with his feet, but I think he rolls out to pad his stats a little bit and chuck it downfield,” Logue said. “We need to rally to the ball and get some guys around him.”

The Hooker comparison wasn’t the only similarity Logue sees in the Buckeyes.

Ohio State’s offense, with its ability to put points on the board, also has a Volunteer feel.

Although their schemes are not the same, the numbers are close.

Ohio State is averaging 44 points per contest, while Tennessee enters its Orange Bowl date against Clemson averaging just over 47.

Logue said the defense is taking a similar approach to what it did against the Vols.

“It’s very similar by how everybody is talking about their receivers, their quarterback and how they are coming in as one of the top offensive teams in the country,” Logue said. “It’s been a similar week. We’ve been attacking it kind of similar, so it’s really just been working on us a little bit.”

Mondon believes the Bulldogs will be ready for the challenge.

“They present a lot of challenges,” Mondon said. “But I feel we’ve got the players and the coaches to attack the challenge head-on.”