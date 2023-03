Georgia Players SECtion with Tavarres King and Knowshon Moreno comes to you once again on the UGASports YouTube channel and podcast network!

The two Georgia legends are breaking down the reported permanent opponents for each SEC school when the league goes to a 9-Game schedule as Texas & Oklahoma enter the SEC in 2024.

Also, TK, Knowshon, and Blayne give their thoughts on SEC players in the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine who saw their stock go up or down.