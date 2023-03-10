A ball hit by Connor Tate may not have landed yet. When it does, it may come to rest somewhere in Hull.

The fifth-year Bulldog launched a home run that registered at 477 feet, one of the longest balls hit at Foley Field in recent memory. The blast was one of several offensive highlights Friday night for Georgia, which rolled past Charleston Southern, 18-9.

His home run was one of three hit on the night by the Bulldogs (11-3), who are currently fourth in the SEC with 31.

“I couldn’t tell where it landed, but I saw it went over the 370-sign. I don’t know where it landed, but it felt good off the bat,” Tate said. “That was probably the farthest I’ve hit one, although the one I hit at Georgia Tech last week sounded exactly the same.”

Tate, now hitting .509, went 3 for 3 with four RBIs, falling a triple shy of the cycle. The Bulldogs have now scored 10 or more runs in nine of their 14 games.

“That one reminded me of one Trevor Keiboom hit against Florida State I think my second year here, it almost went into Stegeman, I thought,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “I’ve been razzing Connor a little bit; he’d been sitting on two home runs. He hits in the same hitting group with (Mason) LaPlante, and I’ve been saying ‘Hey, Mason’s got as many home runs as you do.’ Mason was getting a kick out of that. I was kind of goading Connor, so I figured he’d probably get a home run today.”

Other Georgia players with big games included third baseman Will David (4 for 5 with a homer and five RBIs, tying a career-high that he set last year at Samford), shortstop Sebastian Murillo (5 for 6 with his second homer and two RBIs). Right fielder Charlie Condon added a pair of hits and drove in his 30th run of the year on an RBI single to right.

Every starter hit safely for Georgia which collected a season-high 20 hits on the night to account for the 18 runs. Both were season highs.

“This has been pretty fun,” David said of Georgia’s offensive outburst. “Sometimes, you get caught up in the moment, and you don’t really take a step back and look at what this group can do. We have a bunch of really good baseball players on this team. It’s still early, but I’m excited to see what this group of hitters can do.”