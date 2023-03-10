Tate's "monster shot" highlights big offensive night for Bulldogs
A ball hit by Connor Tate may not have landed yet. When it does, it may come to rest somewhere in Hull.
The fifth-year Bulldog launched a home run that registered at 477 feet, one of the longest balls hit at Foley Field in recent memory. The blast was one of several offensive highlights Friday night for Georgia, which rolled past Charleston Southern, 18-9.
His home run was one of three hit on the night by the Bulldogs (11-3), who are currently fourth in the SEC with 31.
“I couldn’t tell where it landed, but I saw it went over the 370-sign. I don’t know where it landed, but it felt good off the bat,” Tate said. “That was probably the farthest I’ve hit one, although the one I hit at Georgia Tech last week sounded exactly the same.”
Tate, now hitting .509, went 3 for 3 with four RBIs, falling a triple shy of the cycle. The Bulldogs have now scored 10 or more runs in nine of their 14 games.
“That one reminded me of one Trevor Keiboom hit against Florida State I think my second year here, it almost went into Stegeman, I thought,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “I’ve been razzing Connor a little bit; he’d been sitting on two home runs. He hits in the same hitting group with (Mason) LaPlante, and I’ve been saying ‘Hey, Mason’s got as many home runs as you do.’ Mason was getting a kick out of that. I was kind of goading Connor, so I figured he’d probably get a home run today.”
Other Georgia players with big games included third baseman Will David (4 for 5 with a homer and five RBIs, tying a career-high that he set last year at Samford), shortstop Sebastian Murillo (5 for 6 with his second homer and two RBIs). Right fielder Charlie Condon added a pair of hits and drove in his 30th run of the year on an RBI single to right.
Every starter hit safely for Georgia which collected a season-high 20 hits on the night to account for the 18 runs. Both were season highs.
“This has been pretty fun,” David said of Georgia’s offensive outburst. “Sometimes, you get caught up in the moment, and you don’t really take a step back and look at what this group can do. We have a bunch of really good baseball players on this team. It’s still early, but I’m excited to see what this group of hitters can do.”
Starting pitcher Jaden Woods (3-0) was not quite as sharp as he was the previous two games, as he scattered three hits with three walks over 4.2 innings.
Woods, who struck out eight, was pulled with two runners on the fifth with runners on first and third after reaching his pitch count with the huge lead in favor of freshman Blake Gillespie who left the bases loaded after walking the first batter he faced.
Gillespie would pitch a scoreless 1.1 innings before being replaced by Peyton Mercer, who allowed four runs in just two-thirds of an inning before he was replaced by freshman Jarvis Evans, who struck out Ernesto Polanco on three pitches to send Georgia to the plate.
Evans would allow a solo home run in the eighth before DJ Ratke finished off the game, but not before allowing three runs to account for the final score.
“Obviously, those guys are competitors, and they want to go out there and do well, and when it doesn’t go well it’s hard, no matter what the score is,” Stricklin said. “But we need to get everybody going. When you’ve got a pitching staff, everybody is important. Dalton Rhadans can’t throw every single game, and Kyle Greenler, Matthew Hoskins, they can’t throw every game. You need everybody. They’ll get that chance at some point again, but when you get the ball, you need to make the most of it no matter what the score is.”
News and Notes
… Tate’s first-inning single extended his hitting streak to 18 games dating back to last year. Condon’s first-inning single extended his hitting streak to 13 after not getting a hit in the season opener.
… Pitcher Leighton Finley pinch-hit in the sixth inning for his collegiate at-bat and struck out. Georgia coaches foresee Finley eventually being a two-way player.
… Third baseman Will David and catcher Fernando Gonzalez switched positions in the seventh. David, who is the third-team catcher, went behind the plate for the first time this year, while Gonzales saw his first playing time this season at third.
… Georgia played the game without Corey Collins, who was resting after tweaking a hamstring against Georgia Southern.
… Bulldog pitchers have allowed 20 home runs through 14 games, 15 of which have been solo shots.
Next Up
Georgia and Charleston Southern (5-8) will play a doubleheader Saturday starting at 2 p.m. The two teams were supposed to play Sunday, but changed to a Saturday doubleheader due to heavy rain expected in the area. The Bulldogs host Wofford on Tuesday before beginning SEC play next Friday against South Carolina.