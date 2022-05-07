Tate, Gonzalez lead offensive outburst over No. 14 Vandy

“Hitting is hard, it’s not going to happen every day,” Gonzalez said. “But coming through for (Jonathan Cannon) and coming through for the team was awesome.”

A two-run homer by Tate off reliever Patrick Reilly (2-3) gave the Bulldogs (32-15, 13-10) the lead before Gonzalez’s second home run, a three-run blast off the batter’s eye in center field for a 9-4 lead.

Two of the homers came in the seventh inning when Georgia exploded for eight runs after starting the inning down 4-3.

“There were a lot of big hits right there,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “It was just good at-bats after good at-bats. I thought the guys really ground it out right there.”

Tate went 2 for 4 with a homer and a career-tying five RBI, while Gonzalez went 2 for 3 with two homers and four RBI to lead the Bulldogs, who at one point scored 12 unanswered runs.

The Georgia duo went a combined 4-for-7 with three home runs and nine RBI to pace the 16th-ranked Bulldogs to a 13-7 come-from-behind win over No. 14 Vanderbilt on Saturday at Foley Field.

He wasn’t the only one.

Three batters later, Tate drove in his third and fourth runs of the inning with a two-run double before the Bulldogs tacked on two more in the eighth on a sacrifice fly by Chaney Rogers and a double by Buddy Floyd to push the lead to 13-4.

Vanderbilt would reach Chandler Marsh for home runs by Carter Young and Enrique Bradfield Jr. to cut the lead to 13-7. The Commodores followed that up by putting runners on first and second before Max DeJong retired Dominic Keegan for the final out.

Georgia’s late inning outburst made a winner of Cannon (9-1).

The right-hander was able to grind through seven innings after allowing four runs in the third. Cannon scattered six hits with two walks and five strikeouts before coming out after throwing 110 pitches.

“I kind of knew (the game) was going to be that way, one of those grind ‘em out game,” Cannon said. “But I was able to find a way. My defense made some unbelievable plays behind me, and we were able to get the win.”

Georgia got on the board first, getting a two-out double from Rogers in the second to grab a 1-0 lead.

The Bulldogs did not stay ahead for long.

After scoring six two-out runs in Friday’s 11-9 win, Vanderbilt (30-15, 11-12) tallied its first four runs in the third – three after two were out.

Following an RBI groundout by Calvin Hewett, a two-out single by Spencer Jones pushed the Commodores ahead. On the very next pitch, Keegan blasted his second home run in as many days for a 4-1 lead.

Chris McElvain walked Connor Tate to force in a run, but after that struck out Parks Harber and Corey Collins before getting Josh McAllister on a flyout to left ending the inning with the score 4-2.

“Early on, we may have been pressing a little bit, but when you’ve got older players, they don’t do it very much,” Stricklin said. “We just talked about turning the page and getting ready for your next at-bat. If you have a bad at-bat, so what. All those guys came back around, all those guys had big at-bats.”

Gonzalez certainly did. The sophomore’s second home run of the year, an opposite-field shot to right-center, brought Georgia within 4-3 in the bottom of the fourth.

NOTES:

Georgia and Vanderbilt wrap up their series Sunday at 2. Sophomore lefty Liam Sullivan (3-2, 5.12) will pitch for the Bulldogs. Freshman lefty Carter Holton (5-3, 4.23) will go for the Commodores. … Tate and Gonzalez both extended their hitting streaks to six games.

Boxscore

